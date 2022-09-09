PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to expand their Project Lifesaver program.
The Project Lifesaver program provides safety technology to Clinton County families that care for a loved one prone to wandering due to dementia-related illness or other cognitive disorders.
Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior for someone suffering from dementia-related illness or cognitive conditions. Someone who wanders may become disoriented and unable to return to safety.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Project Lifesaver International, allows caregivers to voluntarily register their loved one to wear a wrist or ankle transmitter that emits a unique radio frequency. When someone is reported missing, a trained response team will use the frequency to locate the individual and return them home safely, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
“The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program is a valuable public safety tool for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said.
“Every family caregiver’s number one priority is keeping their loved one safe. We’re pleased to provide the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with additional resources to help protect individuals living with dementia.”
The grant will be used to purchase additional transmitters and other equipment so more families can enroll in the program free of charge.
“We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. This grant allows the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to assist our community in providing safety and a piece of mind that their loved ones are protected and cared for,” David Favro, Clinton County Sheriff, said.
To voluntarily enroll a loved one call 518-565-4223.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.