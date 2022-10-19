Midterms 2022 logo

PLATTSBURGH — The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but early voting starts this weekend.

Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties all have local offices on the ballot.

Clinton County

In countywide offices, incumbent Sheriff David Favro (Democrat/Working Families) is the only candidate on the ballot. Chelsea Warick and Scott Decker are running as write-in candidates.

• For Altona town justice, Crystal Therran (Democrat) is against Cory Perrea (Republican).

• Jeff Kelley (Democrat) is running unopposed for AuSable town justice.

• For Beekmantown town justice, Brendon Dupree (Republican) is unopposed.

• Michael Phillips (Republican) is unopposed for Champlain town justice.

• Julie Baughn (Democrat) is unopposed for city councilor Ward 1 in Plattsburgh.

• In Ward 4, Jennifer S. Tallon (Democrat/Working Families) is against Hilary Trombley (Hilary 4 Ward 4).

• For an unexpired Ellenburgh Town Council term, Neil Trombley (Republican) is unopposed, as is Rolland Thomas (Republican) for town justice.

• Scott Thurber (Republican) is unopposed for town justice in Peru.

• In Schuyler Falls, Rhonda Barber (Republican) is unopposed for town justice.

VOTING HOURS

Clinton County Early Voting:

Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early Voting is at the Clinton County Government Center, first floor meeting room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.

