PLATTSBURGH — The cessation of COVID-19 relief programs and inflating food costs is weighing on the people of Plattsburgh and the organizations that support these individuals and families most.
Maj. Robin Hager, corps commanding officer for the Salvation Army in Plattsburgh, noted a significant increase in attendance from members of Clinton County, due to slashes in benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in combination with the escalation of food costs.
‘PEOPLE CAN’T BUY AS MUCH’
“Our numbers are definitely up because food stamps got cut,” Hager said.
“Also because of inflation too. People can’t buy as much with their food stamps as they did previously.”
The members of the community are not alone in the post pandemic struggle.
“There’s never enough money around here to go around… It does cost us more. Things we would get from the food bank out of Latham, even their prices have gone up.”
TOOK A HIT FINANCIALLY
According to Dorothy Latta, the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf coordinator, they also get the majority of their food from the regional food bank in Latham, New York, and the price per pound has more than doubled.
“Our primary challenge for this year is probably going to be related to finances,” Latta said.
“When you have an increasing number of clients and double the cost of food, you take kind of a hit financially.”
Nowadays, it’s more cost effective for Hager and the Salvation Army to just go to the local stores instead of the food bank, along with taking donations from Plattsburgh businesses such as Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Starbucks, Subway, Chick-Fil-A, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Rambach’s Bakery and Fudge, along with the Freihofer’s Baking Co. in Peru.
Hager said more elderly people have been coming in more frequently.
“We’re definitely seeing older folks that have worked their entire lives and should not have to be going through this coming in, because they have to choose,” Hager said.
FROM $1,500 TO $500
The choice is usually between food or prescription medications, she said, but the Salvation Army’s pantry and soup kitchen helps to extend their budget.
Over the past three to four years there’s been a steady increase of the elderly population at the Interfaith Food Pantry too. The increasing number of seniors requesting assistance is persisting into 2023, Latta said.
Hager said families are also coming in more, as they are getting hit the hardest by the cuts in food stamps.
“There going from $1,500 in food stamps down to $500,” she said.
NEAR MAXIMUM CAPACITY
Even with the uncertainty of this time, a sense of community can be found at the Salvation Army. A whole new population who found out about their programs during the height of the pandemic, along with the returning population who came before the pandemic, are finding a new camaraderie together.
“It’s been interesting that people come for the fellowship just as much, I think, as they come for the need of food,” Hager said.
She also mentioned summertime is usually the busiest for their soup kitchen, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as spring hits.
“We’re reaching maximum capacity now, which is unusual,” Hager said.
HOW TO HELP
If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army, they take monetary, nonperishable foods and personal hygiene products as donations, which can be dropped off to them at 4804 S Catherine St., Plattsburgh.
You can also help by sponsoring the soup kitchen for the day, which is $371 dollars. If you are interested you can contact Major Robin Hager and the salvation army at 518-561-2951.
Lisa Goodrow is the community outreach program director for the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO). She said things were still slow at the beginning of this year; however, they’ve now stopped operating under COVID protocols, and it’s picking up.
“We decided to open back up for walk-ins because with appointments it’s a little tricky,” Goodrow said.
“You play a lot of phone tag and then some of the clientele that we serve have issues with not having a phone or access to one to make an appointment.”
MUCH BETTER EXPERIENCE
Since returning to pre-pandemic protocols, they’ve seen an increase in clientele.
Also, they’re almost done with reconstruction of the food pantry. It is now a choice food pantry and more like a grocery store.
“It’s a much better experience for people,” she said.
Similar to Hager, Goodrow speculates the end of COVID relief programs in combination with the rise of the cost of food has fueled an increase in attendance.
“Even if you are receiving SNAPs, if you’re going into the grocery store and you’re used to having a certain budget… and costs have now doubled, that’s a huge hit to households who are already food insecure and struggling,” she said.
‘BUDGETS ARE TIGHT’
The extra COVID funding is getting slashed for the JCEO too.
“Budgets are tight, money is tight, donations aren’t coming in as quickly as they used to because I think everyone is kind of feeling the pinch of inflation and post COVID,” Goodrow said.
The regional food bank typically gives the JCEO $9,000 to utilize for food, but they were able to receive a few extra thousand dollars in funding this year from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program for milk, eggs and other staple items that are particularly pricey at this time. The Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP) was their only fixed source of funding for their food budget, and that budget is gone for this year.
They are solely running off of the Community Services Block Grant and the rest of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Donations are also retreating to pre-pandemic rates for the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf.
“During those pandemic years we received about $100,000 more in donations,” Latta said.
If you’d like to donate to the JCEO, they will accept monetary donations or nonperishable foods like cereals, pancake mix, granola bars and canned food items. You can call the JCEO at 518-561-6310 for further information.
If you would like to support the Interfaith Food Shelf, they are always in need of nonperishables. The most useful items include what Latta calls the “boring basics”: peanut butter, tuna, pasta, rice and canned veggies and fruit.
The Interfaith Food Shelf is located at 127 Beekman St., serving clients from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 4-6 p.m. Friday evening.
