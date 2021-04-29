Shelburne Museum to host virtual exhibition for artist Mary Cassatt

SHELBURNE – The Shelburne Museum presents a virtual exhibition opening “Mary Cassatt's Impressions: Assembling the Havemeyer Art Collection” today at 6 p.m.
Pop in for the conversation between Shelburne Museum Associate Curator Carolyn Bauer and renowned art historian Nancy Mowll Mathews for the presentation, "Cassatt/Havemeyer: Art, Collecting, and Social Influencing."
This free webinar highlights the online exhibition and examines the close and creative relationship between American Impressionist Mary A. Cassatt and the Havemeyer Family.
“Bar none, our Impressionist collection is one great renowned and something that is highly celebrated by both staff and visitors,” Carolyn Bauer, associate curator at the Shelburne Museum, said.
“Onside of the global pandemic, this collection has been unseen like many works of art because the building was closed when we were opened last summer for the short stint.
“We go into that second year of celebrating the centennial of the Women's Rights Movement, which Cassatt and Mrs. Havemeyer were staunch suffragists and supporters of women's rights.
“This is our way of continuing that celebration through a new lens, and that's really through the lens of Cassatt herself, having her voice be heard.”
ARTIST AND FINE ARTS ADVISOR
Mary Stevenson Cassatt (1844-1926) is unquestionably one of the most highly recognized Impressionist artists, according to the exhibition website.
Celebrated, both today and during her time, she created a prolific body of work: paintings, pastel drawings, and prints while living abroad in France, often capturing the private, domestic lives of women in this new painterly, modern, and emotive style.
Cassatt's lesser-known role came as fine arts advisor to her friends and family.
For more than 50 years, Cassatt expended significant energy cultivating a new market for Impressionism and securing a place for these works of art in collections across the globe.
While Cassatt advised numerous collectors from her family members to captains of industry, her good friends, Louisine Waldron Elder Havemeyer (1855-1929) and Henry Osborne Havemeyer (1847-1907), were her constant, primary, and most inquisitive clients.
Today, the majority of the Havemeyers collection resides at The Metropolitan Museum of Art; however, many of its gems were inherited by their youngest daughter, and Shelburne Museum founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb (1888-1960), and are now part of Shelburne Museum's permanent collection.
SENSATIONAL SIX
The online exhibition features 24 works by six artists. Cassatt, Jean Baptiste Camille Corot (1796-1875), Gustave Courbet (1819-1877), Edgar Degas (1834-1917), Édouard Manet (1832-1883), and Claude Monet (1840-1826.
“With each artist, you can learn more about the works that are now at Shelburne Museum that were once part of the Havemeyer Collection,” Bauer said.
“For example, we have four works on the online exhibit that are by Mary Cassatt, two aquatint prints and then two pastels, of course, including that renowned painting we know so well of Mrs. Havemeyer and her daughter sitting on her lap, our founder, Electra, at age 7.
"That pastel, that double portrait, is so touching because it really symbolically captures the relationship between mother and daughter, but Cassatt's own relationship with both of the women.”
FAMILY FRIEND
Before Bauer introduces Mathews, she will speak a bit of the triad of Cassatt, Mrs. Havemeyer and Electra Havemeyer Webb.
“Of how Cassatt really did have just this incredible relationship and friendship with Mrs. Havemeyer, who we know is documented in these letters they that wrote back and forth about their lives but also our founder,” Bauer said.
“She was very close with the next generation, her nieces, and her friend's children. Throughout Electra's childhood and into adulthood, she knew Cassatt quite well. They exchanged letters back and forth.”
After Webb married, she went to Europe and fell ill.
“Cassatt was writing back to her mother in America letting her know of her condition,” Bauer said.
“She celebrated their marriage, the birth of Electra's own children. So, it was a multi-generational relationship that formed the works that we see now here today at Shelburne Museum.”
The double portrait was created while the entire Havemeyer family visited Cassatt's home in 1895.
During the visit, Mr. and Mrs. Havemeyer purchased 11 works.
“That included those two other works that are in the exhibition, Corot's 'Greek Girl,' and Degas' “Dancer in Green,'" Bauer said.
“Those are two works our of 11 they bought in one fell swoop at Paul Durand-Ruel's (1831-1922) Paris gallery.
"They were very much, almost like Electra that we know, they collected en masse and knew what they liked, but also had the support through this gallery dealer and Mary Cassatt in order to inform the works that they got."
Cassatt was first and foremost, in her eyes an artist.
"But then second, she was an art advisor to the Havemeyers as well as her brother and other American industry leaders primarily,” Bauer said.
“This exhibit is about her influence in the Havemeyer Collection, which is bar none one of the best collections of Impressionist art in the world.
"The majority of the collection resides at the Met. We, here at Shelburne Museum, hold Impressionist paintings, drawings, and sculptures that were inherited by the youngest daughter, our founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb.”
Through text, online visitors will “hear” the voices of Cassatt and Mrs. Havemeyer themselves.
“You won't hear recordings of their voices, but you will hear direct quotes pulled from primarily Mrs. Havemeyer's memoir,” Bauer said.
“You will hear some of her humor. She's quite a sassy lady. You get a bit of her personality coming through in talking about how she came to learn of this artist or how this work, and most of it, is from Cassatt being her guider and taste maker. So, you'll really get to know these two women through this exhibition and through their own words.”
SAVVY EYE
The exhibition's breadth reveals Cassatt's intelligence in Bauer's estimation.
“It wasn't just a scope on her own work, but it was looking at what was happening at large at the art world at the time and really wanting to preserve these works,” she said.
“(Cassatt) knew by getting these works into the art collection of the Havemeyers, they would one day be at museums. They would be preserved for the greater cultural heritage.
“She was savvy, and that's really what this exhibition is really just celebrating. I think people will love it and engage with it.”
