CHAZY — Josh and Rebekah Pierce, of J & R Family Farm, have been raising more than 70 sheep which, through a combined effort between Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, Greenspark Solar and the George and Marcel Giroux farm, graze on approximately 1,050 pounds of vegetation in a 23-acre solar site near Plattsburgh from May through October.
“I was writing a story in 2019 about the North American Solar Association and I was talking to Lexi Hain and Lewis Fox, of Agrivoltaic Solutions LLC, and I learned about their efforts and I did lots of digging for information,” Rebekah said
“I found solar grazing to be the better alternative to the traditional models of landscaping.”
‘THE SHEEP LOVE IT’
J & R Pierce Family Farm is in West Chazy. The pair started the farm with a dedication to sustainable and regenerative agriculture. As well as the sheep, the farm includes cattle, chickens, turkeys and pigs.
There are 75 Icelandic sheep that graze at the solar site 24 hours a day seven days a week. The site is approximately 23 acres in total, but is subdivided into sections so that the sheep graze more efficiently. They remain in a given section for about a week before being moved to another.
“The sheep love it,” Rebekah said.
“It is super healthy, there is a diverse selection of vegetation for them. and because it is divided into sections, they will actually eat more, instead of floating around picking at their favorites. They love the alfalfa and orchard grasses.”
‘WHY NOT GOATS?’
According to Rebekah, the Icelandic sheep are the ideal grazers for this operation — cattle graze but not as often and can be picky eaters and goats eat everything and are more active.
“Some people ask us ‘why not goats?’,” Rebekah said.
“Goats like to jump and chew on things they shouldn’t. The sheep don’t jump on the panels and they won’t nibble on the wires, either.”
COMPARED TO ALTERNATIVES
Compared to sheep, other traditional methods of maintaining the vegetation around the solar farm can become costly and pose the risk of damage to the panels.
“Lawn mowers cannot get close enough in some spots, weed whackers kick up rocks and other debris, not to mention the fuel costs,” Rebekah said.
“It’s also really time consuming, mowing or whacking 23 acres. Other methods include application of herbicides which of course is not eco-friendly and can damage pollinator populations.”
AGRICULTURAL LAND
According to Rebekah, the challenges to solar farming are not completely mitigated through solar grazing, but it is a great way to bridge the gap.
“Another benefit of this is that it’s keeping agricultural land in agriculture,” Rebekah said.
“A big complaint that a lot of people have — and a justified one — about solar energy is that it requires a lot of space. It turns good, arable farmland into non-working farmland, which is obviously a huge disadvantage.”
Allowing the sheep to graze on the solar farms, rather than mowing it, will keep the carbon and other nutrients in the ecosystem, according to Pierce.
SOLAR BABY
The Pierce family was met with a surprise during this year’s grazing season. The sheep remain on site throughout the duration of the operation.
“We even had a little lamb born on the solar site this year, which was cool!” Rebekah said.
The sheep are brought back to the farm before the first frost of the year.
