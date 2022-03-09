PLATTSBURGH — As Sally Cookingham recounted what drew her to a friendship with Marla Lidlow, she described her as respectful and kind.
“And she saved my life,” the 85-year-old Meadowbrook Healthcare resident said, recalling a slight stress-induced stroke she had when she first arrived at the nursing home a little more than two years ago.
“She (Lidlow) was sitting on the bed and she called the ambulance. If it wouldn’t have been for her … you know.”
Lidlow, a licensed practical nurse at the Plattsburgh facility, said their bond is beyond that event.
“Watching … her grace, her dignity, her intelligence, makes me want to be a better person, makes me want to be a better nurse.”
CARING, STRONG
On International Women’s Day, celebrated Tuesday, the Press-Republican interviewed women who have forged friendships as residents and employees at Meadowbrook.
About 80%, or 237, of the facility’s employees and around 70%, or 163, of the residents are women.
Lidlow, 60, came to Meadowbrook almost four years ago, though she has spent her career caring for the elderly.
She and Cookingham bonded over their shared passions, including “Law and Order” and the Food Network, where they enjoy watching the different creations people come up with.
As Lidlow began caring for Cookingham, who lives in the Oakwoods neighborhood in the second floor, she fell in love with the older woman and her humor, grace and perseverance.
Asked if she felt the same way, Cookingham replied, “Oh yes, I love her to death.” Lidlow added that she was drawn to Cookingham’s caring nature.
“She cares for her roommate, she cares for other people, her other friends that are on this unit. She’s very strong and I think that’s what attracted me to her.”
SIMILARITIES
Certified nursing assistant Dalonda “Dee” St. John has worked at Meadowbrook for 29 years, but she only just met resident Verda Waterhouse, 88, a few months ago after transferring to the role of neighborhood support attendant in The Orchards, Meadowbrook’s skilled limited assistance facility. In that role, part of St. John’s job description is to “enrich the patents’ lives.”
The pair started getting to know each other when St. John brought Emma, the fourth floor’s pet, to The Orchards, and the cat found her way into Waterhouse’s room.
In their conversations, they have discovered similarities in the paths their lives have taken. Both were single moms as they raised their children and, similar to how two of Waterhouse’s three children live out of the area, St. John’s son lives in Oklahoma while her daughter, who she has not seen in-person for three years, lives in South Korea.
“It’s hard, it’s very hard,” St. John said. “I know where Verda’s coming from when you don’t get to see your children, you know, it’s very lonely sometimes.”
FAMILY-ORIENTED
Waterhouse, who has resided at Meadowbrook since June 2018, loves to talk about her kids.
“I’m sure it’s not as interesting to other people, but people like Dee always make you feel like it’s important and that makes you feel good,” she said.
St. John gets emotional as she talks about her devotion to making sure the residents are well taken care of.
“It’s like it’s your family because you’re here every day and it’s so family-oriented with everybody,” she added.
St. John hopes that, as she gets older, she emulates Waterhouse’s positive nature and perpetual willingness to talk. At 61, she feels more sensitive to residents’ needs, and aims to be the kind of caregiver she would want to have were she in their shoes.
“I’m going to want someone to take care of me like I take care of them and care and be compassionate and listen,” St. John said. “Most of them just like to have you listen to their needs and their wants, just to be here, come in and say, ‘Hello,’ in the morning.”
COVID IMPACT
Waterhouse feels she definitely relied on staff more during the COVID-19 pandemic prior to when visitors were allowed back in. She was one of the last residents to contract COVID and have to be isolated in a different unit, but her case was very mild.
Neither Cookingham nor Lidlow feel that the health crisis impacted their relationship all that much.
“We’ve had our friendship since the very beginning since she’s been here,” Lidlow said.
“I know she missed her family and that is a great impact on it. I think I consider her my family so it wasn’t hard.”
ADVICE
Asked what they have learned from each other, Cookingham jokingly said, “Nothing.”
“Her humor,” Lidlow quickly retorted. “She always has a humor and a grace about her.
“I’ve learned that I can come in, feeling off, and know that I can come in this room and … walk out of this room feeling a totally different person because it’s her love and her humor and her respect that makes me feel better about myself.”
On what advice she’d give to women, Waterhouse said they should get into a profession that they like.
“You have to like what you do to get through to other people.”
Lidlow emphasized remembering the lessons taught by Cookingham’s generation about displaying respectability, dignity, grace, humor and intelligence.
“Love and respect yourself,” she continued. “Know your worth. Know that you have power in yourself.”
