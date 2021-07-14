ALBANY — State business law has gotten a combover after two upstate lawmakers worked in tandem to repeal an archaic ban on offering haircuts on Sunday.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, and Sen. Joe Griffo, R-Rome, pushed for the repeal to help struggling hair stylists and barbers whose shops were closed for weeks last year as COVID-19 infections surged.
The prohibition was scrubbed from the books when their legislation was approved this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
JONES ‘SHOCKED’
Jones said he believes the vast majority of New Yorkers, including some barbers and hair stylists, had been unaware the Sunday ban was still in force.
“It was shocking to learn it was still there,” Jones said. “We felt this needed to be addressed so that’s what we did.”
The ban stated: “ Any person who carries on or engages in the business of shaving, hair cutting or other work of a barber on the first day of the week, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof shall be fined not more than five dollars; and upon a second conviction for a like offense shall be fined not less than ten dollars and not more than twenty-five dollars.”
Violators, the statute stated, could also be sent to a county jail for not less than 10 days or more than 25 days.
COVID PAINS
Having faced “unprecedented challenges” due to pandemic restrictions, hairdressers and barbers will now be able to freely operate on Sundays without having to worry about being hauled into court, Jones said.
The Sunday ban on haircuts had been in effect for more than a century.
1918 REPORT
The Long Island newspaper Newsday reported that a now defunct publication, the County Review, carried a news report in 1918 about charges being filed against two barbers accused of trimming hair on Sunday.
That report went on to indicate that in New York “only stores selling drugs, tobacco, ice cream, and confectionery may be open on Sunday and it is understood that the State Police will see that this provision is strictly enforced,”
The repeal became effective immediately.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
