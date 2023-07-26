PLATTSBURGH — As part of the adopted Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan, the City of Plattsburgh has announced the installation of new sharrows on various streets throughout the city.
Sharrows are road markings that consist of a bicycle symbol with two chevrons, to indicate that the designated travel lane is a shared lane for motorists and cyclists to travel in the same direction, under the same rules, in tandem; these sharrows are not bike-lanes and are not used as bike lanes.
By implementing sharrows, the city aims to improve the overall safety and accessibility of roadways for cyclists as well as enhance the awareness and understanding of motorists regarding bicycle presence on the roads. They are also a reminder that cars and bikes legally coexist using the same infrastructure.
These sharrows serve as a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting safe and sustainable transportation options for all residents and visitors.
BIKE-FRIENDLY PLATTSBURGH PLAN
The introduction of sharrows aligns with the city’s Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan, which has a goal of creating a more bike-friendly and pedestrian-friendly community through improving multimodal transportation infrastructure.
Plattsburgh has recognized the growing demand for alternative modes of transportation and acknowledges the numerous benefits that cycling and walking brings to both individuals and the environment.
By promoting cycling, the city aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, enhance public health and create a more vibrant and sustainable community.
The city urges all road users to familiarize themselves with sharrows and respect the shared space on the roadways. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution when encountering cyclists and give them ample space when passing, while cyclists are encouraged to ride in an equally predictable manner and follow all traffic laws and regulations.
“Municipalities across the world are making the appropriate modifications to their multimodal infrastructure plans. Our City is no different,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“We’re seeing more bikes and alternative forms of transportation growing in usage and popularity, we’re ensuring the safe and reliable use of our roadways as well as educating users of our roads of their individual responsibilities.”
SHARROW LOCATIONS
The installation of sharrows will primarily focus on key routes throughout the city that are frequently used by cyclists.
The streets include Underwood Avenue; Elizabeth Street; the east portion of South Platt Street; LeBlanc Lane; Park Avenue; Park Avenue West; Draper Avenue; Prospect Avenue; north and south portions of Oak Street; North Catherine Street; George Angel Drive; and Dock Street.
The characteristics of these streets directly align with the Federal Highway Administration, National Association of City Transportation Officials and New York State Department of Transportation criteria that promote the use of sharrows: all are neighborhood streets within the 30mph city speed limit zones and provide connections to other areas of the city.
Many have lane widths as narrow as 14 feet, making it infeasible for the implementation of more sophisticated bike infrastructures like 5-foot bike lanes or bike boulevards.
The provision of sharrows along the named streets is the most low cost, direct step the city can take to encourage connectivity between different neighborhoods, parks and amenities.
FINAL DESIGN PLANS
In addition to the sharrows, the city is actively working to implement remaining components of the Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan.
Final design plans are in place and anticipated to move forward next year to provide a multi-use trail (bike and pedestrian trail) along both Beekman and Court Streets between Margaret and Prospect Streets.
In partnership with NYSDOT, the city is also looking at designing traffic calming and better integrated transportation methods at the Cornelia and Broad Street intersection. This redesign incorporates ADA compliant sidewalks and biking infrastructure between the Cornelia and Broad St. Intersections and the Town of Plattsburgh line.
This project is scheduled for a 2025 implementation and completion.
These designs will aim to smooth the traffic flow, improve safety and increase connectivity along Broad Street, while incorporating bike lanes on either side of the street thereby putting it on a “road diet.”
“A lot of the work that we’re doing towards making our streets safer to bike, walk, and drive contributes directly to reducing traffic accidents as well as lowering speed. This is a culture shift for us which is going to take a lot of education for everyone who uses our streets,” Rosenquest said.
“It’s also important to note that increasing and improving multimodal infrastructure also helps level the socio-economic playing field for those who must rely on biking and walking as their primary methods of transportation.”
Lastly, the city will use a NYS DEC Climate Smart Communities award it won via the consolidated funding process (CFA) to enhance safe routes to school in the Oak Street School neighborhood.
A few other elements of the Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan remain “to be determined” (TBD) as the associated streets or corridors need more specialized attention to determine their final implements. For these remaining TBD areas, the city will continue to work with its partners and seek additional funding to identify and implement the most appropriate solutions.
Residents, cyclists and motorists are now invited to explore the newly installed sharrows and take advantage of the enhanced cycling infrastructure.
