NORTH HUDSON — Early morning campfire smoke rises amid stately pines as it has done for a century as campers start the day at the DEC’s Sharp Bridge Campground.
There’s not much space for giant home-away-from-home camping rigs, and that’s what draws most visitors who pitch their tents and enjoy the solitude this campground affords.
As quiet as its environs, Sharp Bridge Campground, one of the two oldest DEC campgrounds, turned the century mark this year without much fanfare. In 1920, a single campsite was placed at the location which abuts the Schroon River. The next six to eight years saw 39 additional sites developed. Some improvements have been made over the years, but the basic camping area has seen little change.
‘I VALUE THE QUIETUDE’
Corey Nowlin of the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania was up early with Rhiannon Davis and daughter, Cyprus, as they consumed a quick breakfast before heading out on the day’s adventures. “It’s so peaceable here; so much quieter than the other campgrounds in the region. I value the quietude.”
As Andrew Kostin from New Hampshire sipped his coffee and waited for his camping friend to awake, he said. “This is a place in the right location. We love the pines and like to camp in the woods. We can hear the highway (Northway) but it doesn’t keep you up.”
Tammie Allen and Mike O’Leary drove up from Kingston. Tammie, originally from Lewis, said, “We camp a lot and like to come up here where I still have family nearby. I remember how nice it was growing up as a kid here (in the Adirondacks). It’s so absolutely beautiful. There are not a lot of large campers here; it’s mostly tents. I just love the simplicity of this campground. There are no bells and whistles.”
THE GRAND DAME
Chris Cej and his daughter Liz, a recent college graduate, were putting pieces of kindling on top of smoldering ashes to start their morning fire. “We found this campground and felt it was close to the High Peaks. I love it as it is mainly tent camping here,” said Chris. Liz added, “Sometimes we stay at other campgrounds, but this one is good for people like us who like to hike.”
Considered the “Grand Dame” of Sharp Bridge, Brenda Carmer, who passed away a few years ago, had camped at Sharp Bridge for over three-quarters of a century beginning in 1932.
Brenda lamented some of the changes that had taken place over three-fourths of a century. Much of this was due to societal preferences. “In the old days, the campsites had the names of the families that stayed there, not the numbers that they have today. It was very personal. If there were not enough campsites to go around during the busy weekends, you shared yours with another family.”
Initially, water at Sharp Bridge was obtained from a spring, which was gravity fed and always available. In many instances, the DEC or public health departments have made such springs inaccessible due to chances of contamination. “Now with improvements’ such as electricity with a pump,” she sarcastically pointed out, “if there is no power, there is no water.”
Brenda spoke with affection about the former outhouse, which she considered “well built and well maintained for 72 years.” According to her, they put electricity in the men’s facility first, as they needed to shave.
AN AMBIANCE
Another change Brenda noted has been the clientele. Starting in the 1970s, Brenda indicated, the “older people” didn’t come as much, and the new campers would stay for only a night or two, climb a mountain, go out to eat and then be gone. “It’s not just this place that’s changed; it’s the Adirondacks.”
One of her favorite locales around Sharp Bridge was an outcropping called Sunset Rock. Brenda and other youngsters would take great enjoyment going up there and start screaming, which caused consternation for the campers below.
“There’s an ambiance about this place, the sloping ground, the river. My mother would just let me go off and thought nothing of it. I could go fishing or whatever.”
QUIET AND PEACEFUL
Mark Benware has been the facility manager at Sharp Bridge for the past five seasons. “It is so quiet and peaceful here. I spent a season at Meacham Lake (218 campsites), but prefer this. I would say at Sharp Bridge it is 90 percent hikers. Even when all the campsites are full, the campground is empty in the middle of the day. The campers mainly just sleep and eat here. We are right across from the Dix Range. This is not like Lake Placid.” He indicated that although precautions are taken, the pandemic had little effect on the usage as every weekend the campground has been full.
Benware told of hearing the stories of other caretakers who deal with rowdy groups, but Sharp Bridge does not attract that type of crowd. The only recent problem was caused by last year’s “Halloween Storm” in which the nearby Schroon River overflowed and damaged facilities at the day use area.
As the DEC website indicates, “The facility location is best suited for daily hiking excursions in the Adirondack High Peaks, since it is a short distance from some of the most renown or notable hiking areas in the state, and is only minutes from Exit 30 on the Route 87, Northway.” For additional information go to: Campground Phone: (518) 532-7538 Regional Office Phone: (518) 897-1309; Camping Reservation for 2021: Go to – www.reserveamerica.com.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.