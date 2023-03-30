PLATTSBURGH — Tuesday afternoon, award-winning Canadian vocalist/songwriter/actress Shakura S’Aida fast tracked it out of Toronto to Plattsburgh.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., S’Aida and her band shares the stage at “The Big Love Concert 2” with Kevin Burt, an International Blues Challenge Winner and Blues Music Award Acoustic Artist of the Year, at the Strand Theatre.
Tickets are $23 dollars in advance and $28 at the door and students can get tickets for $12 with ID.
The Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz event will be epic and honors the artists’ participation in the Guy Hausrath Music in the Schools program, where they connected, inspired, and empowered local students of music’s impact. Four high-school jazz bands will each perform a song as openers. Guitar giveaways with Kids Rock the Nation will be given to students, and there will be a guitar, signed by George Thorogood and his band, auctioned off.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in Plattsburgh,” S’Aida said.
“I’ve been looking forward to playing at the Strand for years. I don’t get a lot of opportunities to play in the states, so when I do it’s wonderful for me because you know I’m a New Yorker, a Brooklyn-born person. To bring the band, to be able to bring Brooke Blackburn (guitar) and Aubrey Dayle (drums) and Roger Williams (bass) and have them to be able to perform not just with me but with Kevin, that’s like icing on the cake for me.
“Special guest on Sunday with us is Terra Lightfoot, a powerhouse guitar player from Toronto. She plays a lot of roots music. I’m so happy that she’s going to be playing with us. She’s just phenomenal. She was a guest at my show last week, so I’m really looking forward to having her play the whole show with us.”
COVID MISTS
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, S’Aida was putting together an album.
“In 2017, I got a grant from the Toronto Arts Council and took myself to Martinique for a month where I proceeded to write and write and write,” she said.
“While I was writing or receiving melody lines from co-writer and friend Donna Grantis in Minneapolis. We put together the foundation for about six or seven songs. I came back, and then I drove to Minneapolis. I spent three days with her writing and finessing songs.”
In the fall of 2017, S’Aida started going into the studio to put songs together.
“I went down to Nashville to record with Keb’ Mo’ in 2018,” she said.
“I was doing everything right. In between, I had life happen. I had a couple of deaths in the family. I had a terminal illness in the family. I had a big major move in the family. All of that just kept piling on, piling on. It never seemed I could get to what I needed to, which was the music. I was too busy trying to react to everything and trying to get my work done and trying to be professional.”
The pandemic basically shut her down creatively for two years.
“Last year, I started reassembling everything that we had already been working on. We already had almost the tracks recorded. I just needed to go in and do vocals. I needed to go in and finish background vocals. I was lucky enough in 2021 to get a Factor Grant, and that Factor Grant helped me to complete a lot of the music that I needed to complete for the album. In between all of that time, I was lucky enough to be invited to be invited into Massey Hall as part of their Artists Development Program.
“During COVID, I wasn’t creating music but I was learning how to work on branding, learning how to work on purposeful and intentional authenticity and a lot of things like that. So, that’s what I did during COVID and finished the album and then put it out.”
BROWN SUGAR HOLDOVERS
“Hold On To Love” features 12 tracks, and the title track was written with co-writer Donna Grantis in 2009.
“It’s one of the two songs on the album that was written quite some time ago, and it was actually written for my ‘Brown Sugar’ album when I was on Ruf label out of Germany,” S’Aida said.
“Unfortunately, well fortunately, it didn’t fit with that album. That album was a lot rockier. It was a lot more of a rougher type sound, and those two songs didn’t fit with that.
“’Hold On To Love’ was specifically written for my daughters. At that point in time, I had a 19 year old and a 12 year old. Both of them were at different points of life. Both of them were dealing with life and school and just being kids and trying to adjust to how difficult everything was. A lot of times we try to brush off what kids are going through by saying, ‘It’s fine. You’ll get over it. It’s not a big deal.’ But the truth is, it’s hard out there. Everything is hard out there.
“But the one thing I’ll guarantee my kids every single day of the year is that they will always have me in their corner. They will always have love. If they can hold on to this idea or this feeling of love, it will help them get through the hardest day.”
SHADES OF LOVE
The album is an exploration of different types of love.
“How we love ourselves,” she said.
“How we love each other. How we take care of community. How we look at community. How we witness what’s going on in our community. So, ‘Hold On to Love’ for me was really about holding on to not just the idea of love, but to the real essence of what love means. I got your back. You’re not alone, and love will help you get through it all.”
“Glad For Today” was the second track that found its place on the album.
“Again, it’s about just being in the moment,” she said.
“Don’t worry about tomorrow. Don’t think about what happened yesterday. There’s a woman, a very wise woman, once said to me when I was in Panama, ‘Don’t call back yesterday. Don’t call back the past. Once it’s gone, don’t call it back up. The whole idea of just be glad for today. and if we learned anything during the pandemic, we learned we have to be in the moment. We learned we have to appreciate what we have in front of us because it can be gone in a moment.”
JUNO NOMINEE
“Hold On To Love” was released on October 28, 2022, and it was nominated for a 2023 JUNO Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.
“It didn’t win, but the fact that it was nominated in the Roots category was huge for us and I’m very happy about that,” she said.
“I start touring now. This is the beginning of my tour schedule. So, we started with the show at Massey Hall, the TD Music Hall, last Friday. This week, I go to Plattsburgh. I do the show with Kevin on Sunday. Then, I head to Seattle. I do two shows, one in Seattle and one in Portland. Then I head to Sweden, and I do shows in Sweden and Norway.”
PANDEMIC GIFT
S’Aida said the pandemic gifted her love in many splendid ways.
“Love of self. Love of my family. It reinforced me how important my family was, how important my friends were, how important my sister girls and my soul girls were to me,” she said.
“All the people who didn’t matter, they disappeared. They dissipated. But the friendships that I came out with are so much stronger because we made a really active and intentional decision to stay connected to each other during that time.
“Love of people who supported this album. Keb’ Mo’, being able to have him produce ‘Clap Yo Hands and Moan.’ Being able to have Chuck Campbell (steel) on that and just have their stamp of love on that track is huge.
“To have Donna Grantis, who was working with Prince for years, to have her bring all of that knowledge into what we did and be able to co-produce with me was huge.
“Roger Costa was the other co-producer, and he used to work with Jeff Healey and in fact looks after Jeff Healey’s estate. All their knowledge was given to me with love. Everybody gave me love, and I gave everybody love.”
