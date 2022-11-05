CHAMPLAIN — With the opening of her new business, Pam Damour, otherwise known as “the Decorating Diva,” is making sewing more accessible, affordable and teachable for those in the North Country.
“I’ve been a sewing educator for about 35 years and so I sew all the time; I sew for my profession, I teach sewing. It’s been very frustrating over the last, maybe, 15 years or so, that there has not been a sewing dealer in the Plattsburgh area,” Damour said.
“You have to drive like two and a half hours to get a sewing machine serviced or even buy a sewing machine if you want a decent one … so it’s quite a hike, you know?”
JUKI-BRAND SHOP
The unfulfilled demand for sewing resources locally left Damour, who is well known in the national sewing world through her several published books and classes, feeling like there was something she could do to fix this problem in her own community.
So she decided to open a Juki-brand sewing machine dealership in her house, located at 495 Point au Fer Road in Champlain, this month.
“I started talking to Juki right before COVID, but when COVID hit, it was like everything dropped. … I’ve actually had the machines in my possession, I think I brought them in in May or June, for a while, but the issue is I’ve had a lot going on,” she said.
“I haven’t had the window where I could say ‘OK, I’m officially open for business, let’s get people in here,’ … we’ve got everything in place now.”
MACHINES AND ACCESSORIES
Damour will be selling seven different models, including a long-arm Juki quilting machine. Because of this, Damour feels that she has a machine to fit everyone’s sewing needs.
Along with the machines, she also stocks sergers and other basic sewing supplies such as bobbins, needles, accessory feet and sewing notions.
An open-house event, where potential customers can attend, try out any of the machines and learn more about them, will be held all day Nov. 11 and 12.
“I always want them to sew on them before they decide to buy them, because it’s kind of like buying a car,” Damour explained. “If you don’t try it out, how are you going to know you’re going to like it?”
“They need to come and sit at the sewing machine and feel how the fabric feeds, because every machine is going to be different. It’s not just price that’s going to make the decision, it’s what are the features that they want in that machine and what are they going to sew? Are they going to do a lot of draperies? Or a lot of work with leather? Or are they going to make quilts? Or clothes? It depends on all those things or variables for which machine they are going to buy.”
CLOSE TO HOME
After the open house is over, hours will be by appointment only, as Damour still travels frequently to teach sewing classes, which have brought her to Europe, Australia, South America and all over the United States over the years; opening this business will now give her a chance to stay home more, she said.
Those interested in making an appointment to see or sit at a machine can reach her at 518-297-2699 or pam@pamdamour.com.
Damour said Juki’s more affordable machine options, as well as industrial quality, helped her decide to choose them.
“A top of the line sewing machine from most companies is going to run you $20,000 … Juki, their top of the line sewing machine you can get for under $5,000 — actually, I think you can get it for around $4,000,” she said. “So for people in the North Country, it’s a much more affordable option for a nice sewing machine.”
“There are ladies in our community who are spending $18,000 to $19,000 on a sewing machine. They don’t mind driving to New Hampshire or to Albany or to Waddington to get their machines serviced, because they made a big investment, and that’s great. Those are not the people I am targeting.”
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Those who buy a machine from Damour will be able to bring their machines there for servicing when needed as well; lessons on how to use it, both virtually and in person, will also be offered.
She’s hopeful too, that having a local sewing dealership now will give more people the opportunity to take up sewing as a hobby.
“Especially with COVID too, there was a new resurgence of sewing, because people were stuck at home and realized how much fun it was and how rewarding it is,” she said.
“(But) it’s hard to sell to people locally. You can never be a star in your own town. Maybe having the sewing machines will make a difference.”
