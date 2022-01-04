SCHROON LAKE — Two people were left homeless after a New Year’s Eve fire heavily damaged their home in Schroon’s Severance hamlet.
The 333 Shore Road fire was reported just before noon on Friday, Dec. 31, and Schroon Lake firefighters called for assistance from six other departments.
Schroon Lake Fire Department reported the flames started as a chimney fire and extended into the home as a structure fire.
Edward R. Connor, 78, and his wife, Barbara, 74, were able to safely escape the fire, which severely damaged their house, fire officials said.
Schroon Lake got mutual aid from North Hudson, Chilson, Ticonderoga, Chestertown, Horicon, and Pottersville fire companies in fighting the fire. Schroon Lake ambulance also was on stand-by at the fire.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the Connors, a release said.
“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults (the Connors),” the Red Cross wrote.
"Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
Connor and his wife are staying with family members until they can find another place.
The home was assessed at $684,500, according to the Essex County Treasurer’s Office web site.
