PLATTSBURGH — Recent revisions to the Margaret Street Reconstruction Project’s cost and funding model has allowed for several nearby streets to receive a slight makeover.
Starting today, Cornelia Street from Oak Street to Miller Street and Broad Street from Margaret Street to the Broad Street Bridge will now be repaved.
WARNINGS, HOURS
According to the City of Plattsburgh, there will be no on-street parking permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the repaving. Thru traffic will be permitted during paving operations; however, sections of the roads may be closed for short periods of time so it’s cautioned to plan accordingly.
In addition, no traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of three hours. The city advises to check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
As part of two resolutions, which were approved by councilors at their last regular meeting, the cost of the Margaret Street Project will rise by $300,000 — bringing the total cost to $12,752,115 — but will overall lower the city’s general fund bond allocation in the process.
CHIPS FUNDING
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the additional work was made possible through an increase in the city’s CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program)/New York’s Touring Route Program fund, which is one of the major funding outlets for the project.
“We’re looking to shift the $1 million dollars out of the general fund funding back into CHIPS funding,” he explained to councilors. “So that takes $1 million dollars off the general fund estimate.”
The original funding model for the Margaret Street Project had the city pulling $2.95 million from its general fund for the cost of the project.
“We’re now looking at reducing that general fund obligation to $1.985 million,” Rosenquest said.
“...The reason why we put the ($300,000) change order in the Margaret Street Project is because we have the material down here, we have the construction contract down here, it’s going to be a little bit cheaper … to add on to the adjacent streets on the project.”
VOTE AGAINST
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who voted in favor of the revision to the Margaret Street Project, but was the lone councilor to vote against the $300,000 change order resolution, had asked why they didn’t apply this funding model at the beginning of the project.
“Because we didn’t have the CHIPS balance at the time,” the mayor said. “So we made the adjustments once we realized we had a lot more CHIPS money that was coming to us.”
