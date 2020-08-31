Seniors spruce up their housing complex with flowers

PERU — Sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos and marigolds pop against a gray backdrop at Apple Valley Senior Housing in Peru.
It is the handiwork of Jo-Ann Manley, Suzanne Hand and Gloria LaValley.
“When I moved here four years ago, I brought some of my seeds – zinnia seeds and marigold seeds – from my house where I lived on the Nelson Road in Peru,” Manley said.
“I planted them, and every year I harvest my own seeds. A friend of mine gave me cosmos, so I've been doing that for three years and also the sunflower seeds.
“So I harvest four of the seeds every year. And I started this year, and it keeps growing and growing.”
THE GARDENER'S APPRENTICE
Manley used to do vegetable gardens, but she has back issues now.
“We don't have a place for it anyway,” she said.
“I had huge perennial beds. Some of the perennials I have in here, I also brought from my house. I share it with different people here.”
Hand is one of her apprentices.
“I have been teaching her a little bit,” Manley said.
“I make her get out here and get her hands dirty and plant seeds.”
“We enjoy it,” Hand said.
“It's such a wonderful thing, and so many people comment when they drive in and they see this array of flowers,” Manley said.
“I think it brightens many people's day, including mine.”
ALL PLANNED OUT
She photographs the garden every year, so she can compare and change things around.
She lugs a 75-foot garden hose to water all the plants daily.
“I've learned everything I know about this from Jo-Ann,” Hand said.
“When she came, she offered to start this for us. Plant a garden? I was in favor for it if she wanted to continue it.
“It's wonderful because she has everything all planned out for us. She will come down with her seeds. She's got them in a box, all labeled, all in envelopes.”
'ROBINS ARE TROUBLE'
The joy of the seeds Manley selected is that they are cast directly into the earth.
“Then, just water them,” she said.
“The robins stole half of my sunflower seeds, so I had to replant three times.
“Those robins,” Hand said.
“Robins are trouble,” Manley said.
CONTINUAL FUN JOB
Bright yellow sunflowers crest the roof line on the southern end of the building.
“Everyone of those sunflowers are staked up,” Manley said.
“Because the wind would blow and could rip them right out of the ground. It's a continual fun job that I have.”
The harvest of cosmos seeds has begun.
“They dry right on the plant,” she said.
“So, I just grab them right off. I keep them in envelopes. I label them and everything. Then the next one to harvest is the zinnias. Then I dry them inside on newspaper or cardboard.”
SEED HARVEST
Next, she harvest the sunflower seeds.
“They are a little bit harder to do,” Manley said.
“I have to cut the whole head off and leave them inside and let then dry out completely. Marigolds, those are pretty easy, too.”
