Seniors pick up where they left off

PLATTSBURGH – Tuesday after lunch,Terry Morris and Rhoda Knapp sorted out a Ravensburger puzzle, "Merlin's Laboratory," inside the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County located at 5139 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
"This one is difficult, but we're getting it," Knapp said.
"Slow and easy," Morris said.
"We'll have it done by Christmas, right Terry?" Knapp said.
"That's about right," Morris said.
Today, the Senior Center will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for holiday hours and will be closed Thursday and Friday.
All the other congregate meal sites will be opened through the holidays.
GET MOVING
On a typical Monday, the slate of activities offered are: senior fitness, scrabble, quilting and crocheting, shuffleboard and mah-jongg.
“The exercise classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the exercise class is from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.,” Maria Alexander, executive director, said.
“Tuesday and Thursday, we have an osteoarthritis exercise class at 9 a.m. We have Tai Chi Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. with Joan Janson. There are two yoga classes, Wednesday and Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Friday is a Gentle Yoga class. Zumba is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.”
The gymnasium is open for Pickleball Monday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m.
“We are in the process of starting up our nighttime hours and weekend hours,” Alexander said.
EAT HEALTHY
All visitors sign into a daily log sheet in the event of contact tracing.
Lunch is served daily at congregate meal sites: Senior Center, Lakeview Towers, and Beekman Towers in Plattsburgh and St. Patrick's Hall in Rouses Point, St. Edmund's Hall in Ellenburg and the Dannemora Community Center.
Each site should be called ahead of time for reservations.
“At all our congregate sites, the meals are served in homebound tins with a package of silverwear and napkins to keep contact down,” Alexander said.
“We're hoping by the first of year, the numbers (COVID infections) will be going down, and we will go back to the way we used to serve.”
The Senior Center opened on Aug. 1 after its March 16, 2020 shut down.
Seniors renew acquaintances and make new ones as in community art instructor and fine artist Bryan Briscoe's “Landscapes and Gardens,” a beginning watercolor class.
“This is the biggest ever,” Alexander said.
“I think people are looking for something to do. I also think some people started on their own during COVID doing virtual classes.”
The class was limited to 10 people but was expanded due to demand.
“They are distanced,” Alexander said.
“They wear masks if they feel more comfortable. We have asked to see their vaccination card. If they choose to provide us with one, then they don't have to wear a mask.”
For more information, contact 518-563-6180.
