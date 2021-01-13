GOUVERNEUR – North Country seniors age, 65 and older, will have to wait a little bit longer to schedule vaccination appointments at Kinney Drugs.
All New York Kinney pharmacies will receive initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer this week.
Response has been tremendous and currently, all appointments are booked, according to the company's website.
However, additional appointments will open up as more vaccine becomes available.
Kinney Drugs requests people not to call their local store, as they are focused on serving patients and will have no additional information.
Instead, check availability, often, at the company's website: www.kinneydrugs.com.
"Since the onset of the pandemic, it has been Kinney's top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications, supplies, and care they need," Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., president of Kinney Drugs, said in a press release.
There are more than 2.6 million seniors 65 and older, according to New York State Department of Health statistics based on the 2010 Census.
“For several weeks, we have been providing drive-through COVID testing in many of our pharmacies, and we are proud that our Kinney pharmacists are now part of the vaccination solution,” Bubel said.
“Testing is going very well,” Judith Repass Cowden, senior director of marketing & advertising said.
“Demand has been steady.”
New York State allocated Kinney the Moderna vaccine.
“All Kinney Drugs will have vaccines to administer beginning Thursday,” Cowden said.
“New York State is basing vaccine allocations on demand; therefore, at this moment, we do not have visibility to that.”
For appointments, people are asked to bring their driver's license or other from of ID that shows their birthdate.
There will be no out-of-pocket cost to patients for COVID-19 vaccines.
Senior transportation services are available in each county to carry people to their appointments.
At the appointment to administer the first dose of vaccine, Kinney pharmacists will schedule appointments for second doses.
“As we have since 1903, our employee-owners remain 100% committed to supporting our communities on the front lines and will help bring this pandemic under control,” Bubel said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
NYS COVID MANDATE
WHAT: By New York State mandate, Kinney pharmacists will be able to vaccinate only age 65 or older and by appointment only.
APPOINTMENTS: Eligible seniors must complete New York State mandated vaccination forms and schedule their vaccination appointments online.
WEBSITE: Interested persons should visit: https://kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/covid-19/vaccination-scheduling/ny/ for all necessary information, including:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.