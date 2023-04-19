PLATTSBURGH — Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County Deputy Director Angela Hahn asks residents to dust off their traveling shoes and join her on a “Senior Trip to Long Island,” Aug. 22-25.
“I take adults of all ages,” she said.
“It’s four days and three nights staying at The Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury, N.Y. These are all luxury suites.”
JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER
The tour’s first stop is the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport to see “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville.”
Synopsis: A part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer thinks he’s got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for.
PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM
The tour’s second stop is Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay, NY.
Planting Fields is one of only a few surviving estates on Long Island with its original land intact, as well as its buildings, including Coe Hall, a 65-room Tudor Revival mansion designed by architects Walker & Gillette, according to plantingfields.org
It began to take its current form in 1913 when the land was purchased by William Robertson Coe, an English immigrant, and Mai Rogers Coe, heiress and daughter of Standard Oil partner Henry Huttleston Rogers.
Eventually becoming their country estate providing balance to the urban life of New York City, the Coes were heavily involved in the design and decoration of Planting Fields. The landscape was largely the vision of the Olmsted Brothers Firm and retains its original 409 acres of greenhouses, rolling lawns, formal gardens, woodland paths, and plant collections.
Planting Fields has been included in the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.
EAGLE’S NEST
The tour’s third stop is the Vanderbilt Estate called Eagle’s Nest in Centerpoint, N.Y.
Eagle’s Nest is the summer home of William K. Vanderbilt II, the great-grandson of Cornelius Vanderbilt. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Eagle’s Nest was built initially in 1910 as a small English cottage. Over the next 30 years, the house grew into the sprawling 24 room Spanish-Revival mansion that is seen today.
Eagle’s Nest was designed by famed architects Warren and Wetmore, who took inspiration from the architecture of Spain and Northern Africa, and adorned with ironwork made by master craftsman Samuel Yellin.
Unique among many mansions, Eagle’s Nest was not only built with living space for Mr. Vanderbilt and his family, but also museum space where Vanderbilt could showcase the thousands of natural history and cultural specimens he had collected from his travels, according to vanderbiltmuseum.org
OLD WESTBURY GARDENS
The tour’s fourth stop is Old Westbury Gardens in Old Westbury.
Old Westbury Gardens, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is the former home of John S. Phipps, his wife, Margarita Grace Phipps and their four children. Completed in 1906 by the English designer, George A. Crawley, the magnificent Charles II-style mansion is nestled amid 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes.
Westbury House is furnished with fine English antiques and decorative arts from the more than fifty years of the family’s residence, according to westburygardens.org
CRADLE OF AVIATION MUSEUM
The tour’s fifth stop is the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Uniondale, NY.
The Cradle of Aviation Museum is an aviation and spaceflight museum located in East Garden City, New York on Long Island to commemorate Long Island’s part in the history of aviation.
It is located on land once part of Mitchel Air Force Base which, together with nearby Roosevelt Field and other airfields on the Hempstead Plains, was the site of many historic flights.
In fact, so many seminal flights occurred in the area, that by the mid-1920s the cluster of airfields was already dubbed the “Cradle of Aviation”, the origin of the museum’s name.
The museum originally opened with just a handful of aircraft in the un-restored hangars in 1980. A major renovation and expansion program in the late 1990s allowed the museum to re-open in a state-of-the-art facility in 2002. Additional expansion plans are currently under development, according to cradleofaviation.org
“We have a lot of people that were in the Air Force that love these,” Hahn said.
“A lot of the men are going, ‘oh I’ve never been to that one.’
On the way home, we are going to take a little boat ride to the Statue of Liberty and come back.”
LADY LIBERTY
“The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States and is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy. The Statue of Liberty was dedicated on Oct. 28, 1886.
It was designated as a National Monument in 1924. Employees of the National Park Service have been caring for the colossal copper statue since 1933, according to nps.gov
Hahn will be taking reservations until the two buses fill up.
“I have 100 (seats),” she said.
“The first bus has 10 left. Then, the next bus. So basically the tour includes transportation, three nights lodging, three breakfasts and three dinners, the theater ticket and all sites admission. It’s $989 per person for everything. The only thing you really pay for is the four days is your lunch. It’s $1,300 for a single.”
The last Senior Trip was to Maine in 2018.
“They just go to have a fun time,” Hahn said.
“They are a wonderful group of people. I put it together everything by myself. I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I just learned. I learned that when I was with a tour company when I first started this job, there were a lot of hotels that I didn’t consider acceptable for our seniors. So, I started doing it myself. I enjoy getting away with the seniors and enjoying their company.”
