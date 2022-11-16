PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Scholar Program marks a decade of engaging seminars, which begin on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, and continue for six consecutive Thursdays, ending Feb. 9, 2023.
The Winter Program (see box) will be offered via Zoom.
Senior Scholar is a collaboration between the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, Clinton County Office for the Aging, JCEO, and the Chapel Hill Foundation.
“It began x numbers years ago just because we were looking for a combination of things,” Dr. Rich Frost of the Chapel Hill Foundation said.
“We were looking for some stimulating for cultural opportunities for retirees and other people in the area, and we’re also seeking to make it not just culturally and intellectually satisfying but also to arrange a social event. So the idea was we would have a series of seminars in the mornings, followed by lunch, then another seminar in the afternoon.”
The first year, the morning seminar was “Adirondack Environmental History.”
“Then we had lunch, and Richard Robbins gave one called the ‘Anthropology of Food,’” Frost said.
“They were well received.”
Attendance was small at the inaugural seminar, but then the attendance started growing.
“So by around year three, we had three choices in the morning,” Frost said.
“So people would pick their seminar. Then, everybody would have lunch together. Then there would be another program for everybody in the afternoon. Since then, we have had either three or four in the morning. Everything was fine until COVID hit. We moved to a virtual platform. We did it on Zoom and gratifyingly we had about the same number sign up virtually that we had in person.”
2023 marks the third year via Zoom. Last year, organizers surveyed participants. Did they want to go back to live? Did they prefer Zoom?
“It was kind of a 50/50 split,” Frost said.
“We’ve decided to do the virtual one on Zoom in the winter. We’re going to resume a live series in the fall. Probably late October, we will do a live series. Really what that means is that we’re going to do two a year instead of one.”
Seminar offerings include “Underwater Archaeology” by Dr. Justin Lowry, assistant professor of Anthropology, SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Justin Lowry started participating about three years ago,” Frost said.
“He’s done a general archaeology course. Last year, he did one on Mayan archaeology and history. He’s become one of our most popular seminar leaders. He suggested how about underwater stuff? We said sure that sounds good. At least initially, the early sign-up has been very heavy in his course, which does not surprise us.”
There are three new seminar presenters: Dr. Susan Ouellette, professor of history emeritus, St. Michael’s College, and executive director, Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway; Dr. Karen Becker, professor and chair, Department of Music, SUNY Plattsburgh; and Elaine Handley, professor emeritus of Writing and Literature, Empire State College.
“We’re excited about that,” Frost said.
“One is Karen Becker, who is in the Music Department here. She’s going to do “A History of Popular Music. Susan Ouellette, who retired from a position, had been a professor of history at St. Michael’s until recently and now is the head of a museum and visitor center in the Mohawk Valley area near Troy. She has written in the past on French settlement in the Champlain Valley. We figure that there’s going to be some attractiveness to that topic. In order to have a literary component, we relied on our contacts and got a recommendation from a professor in Saratoga who is at Empire State College. So, we have archaeology, history, and literature again. We kind of strive for that.”
“Empire in Our Own Backyard: How Latin America Made the United States a World Power” will be offered by Dr. Ryan Alexander, associate professor and chair of the History Department, SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Some of which is not necessarily a pleasant history, but it’s probably one we should understand,” Frost said.
The seminars run for six consecutive Thursdays.
“That’s one thing that we think that makes ours different,” he said.
“Number one, because there was a program with a morning and afternoon component and lunch, so there was some interaction. Rather than having isolated lectures, we’re really giving what we hope will be perceived as mini-courses on things. It’s six sessions. Hopefully, a mix of lecture and interaction. We keep the morning seminars under 20, so that people get to know a professor and vice versa.”
The program is a great opportunity to for the Senior Citizens Council to collaborate with other organizations.
“Our winters have moved to Zoom per COVID, and we are looking to expand into other seasons,” Rachel-Maria Brown, program coordinator, said.
“So, we’re looking to offer it in fall as well summer and looking back into an in-person model. But it’s been a really great program to give our folks something to do, things to look forward to that don’t fly south. We get a lot of good feedback.
“It’s still growing, and it’s important that we get the word out because often times people are hearing about it after the program is over. What is really exciting about the Zoom model is that people all over the country can attend. So, you’re not just limited to being local.”
