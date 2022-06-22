PLATTSBURGH — It’s summer, but school is not out for the Senior Scholar Summer Semester 2022.
Senior Scholar, the Plattsburgh-based series of seminars for retirees and other adults, announces this year’s program of summer talks starting July 14 via Zoom with author Brad Edmondson presenting “A Wild Idea: How Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks, How the Adirondacks Almost Became a National Park.”
On July 21, Dr. Ryan Alexander, associate Professor of history at SUNY Plattsburgh presents “Good Neighbor? The Consequences of a Century of U.S. Entanglements in Latin America.”
On July 28, musician and composer Dan Berggren, musician will present “Adirondack Folk Music Traditions.”
On August 4, Helen Nerska, executive director, of the Clinton County Historical Association, will present “History of Clinton County Citizens of African Descent from 1785 to 1865.”
“It is a presentation I had done and presented before,” Nerska said.
“It’s just research I had done. I moved to CCHA, and I found that I wanted to know more about the history of people of African-American descent that were here, especially before the Civil War. It really concentrates on that era from the slaveholders that founded our town to just after the Civil War.”
On Aug. 1, Dave Mason, project director of Mapping the Future of the Adirondack Park, will present “Adirondack Futures — A 10 Year Update.”
On Aug. 18, Erin Tobin, executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage, will present “The Greenest Building is the One Already Built.”
“It’s one I’ve given multiple times throughout my career,” Tobin said of her presentation.
“Because I’m new to AARCH, it’s not one that I’ve given for this organization. Really, it’s about reinforcing that existing buildings, the energy efficiency and carbon savings of reusing existing buildings. That’s the theme of the presentation and talking about using all kinds of buildings. Yes, it’s about the most architectural and historically significant ones, and the various definitions of what that means across different cultures, but it’s also about reusing the service station or the more nondescript structures that also create efficiency and save carbon, construction demolition waste, and the energy it takes to create those building materials is one of the largest greenhouse gas contributors.”
The series concludes on Aug. 25 with Brian Mann, news correspondent for National Public Radio, who will present “Perspectives from Two Assignments to the Ukraine.”
Senior Scholar is a collaboration of Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, Clinton County Office for the Aging, JCEO, and Chapel Hill Foundation.
All sessions will be on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and will be delivered via Zoom.
Cost for the full series is $10.
Attendees can any or all of the sessions. The organizers prefer if folks sign in every week.
Interested parties can send their checks, plus phone number and a current e-mail address to:
Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County
5139 North Catherine St.
Plattsburgh NY, 12901
For more information, contact Rachel at 518-563-6180, or e-mail Rachel@seniorcouncil.net
