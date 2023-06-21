PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Center of Clinton County, Clinton County Office for Aging, JCEO, Clinton County Historical Association, and the Chapel Hill Foundation reprise their well-received concept of virtual museum visits for the Senior Scholar Summer Semester 2023.
Join fellow scholars on seven consecutive Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., beginning July 6.
Pour that second (or third) cup of coffee, and let the Senior Scholar Summer Series bring you to a mix of fascinating museums, historic sites, and art galleries.
At each place, scholars will be hosted live by a curator or educator; presentations will be followed by ample time for questions.
All presentations will be via Zoom.
“We are very happy to offer this program this summer again. We would like to let people know that the program is coming in-person in the fall. So, be on the lookout for that,” Rachel-Maria Brown, program coordinator at the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, said.
SERIES SITES
1. July 6: Wild Center, Tupper Lake. This award-winning facility, which focuses on the natural history of the Adirondacks, manages to add new features every year. Even if you’ve visited before, there’s always more to learn from both the indoor exhibits and the outdoor experiences.
2. July 13: Dartmouth College’s Baker Memorial Library, Hanover, N.H. See the mural cycle “The Epic of American Civilization.” Painted by one of Latin America’s great muralists, José Clemente Orozco, between 1932 and 1934, this helped inspire much of America’s mural efforts during the New Deal.
3. July 20: Phelps Mansion, Binghamton, NY. This house museum gives a peek into the late nineteenth century Gilded Age. Of special interest to North Country visitors, the home was designed and built by Isaac Perry, the Keeseville, native who also served as an architect for the State Capitol in Albany.
4. July 27: Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum, Lyon Mountain. Appreciate the industrial heritage of this once nationally prominent iron mining community with a visit to the historic D & H Rail Depot. New exhibits this year showcase underground workings of the mine, and address the blast furnace in nearby Standish.
5. August 3: Antique Boat Museum, Clayton. This campus has grown to become the premier institution related fresh water boating in the United States. Examples range from canoes and the St. Lawrence Skiff to some of the fastest racing craft ever produced. See a sampling of the more than 320 boats in the collection.
6. August 10: Mercer Museum, Doylestown, Pa. Ranks as one of the country’s top cultural sites. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into pre-Industrial America through sixty different crafts and trades, and is one of the world’s most comprehensive portraits of pre-Industrial American material culture.
7. August 17: The National Quilt Museum, Paducah, Kentucky, honors today’s quilters and inspires future quilters with exceptional exhibitions, education, and programming. Opened in 1991, and declared a national museum by Congress in 2008, this stands as the country’s premier center for contemporary quilting.
FEE
Cost for the full series will be $10. Send registration fee with e-mail address to: Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh, N.Y., 12901
Not comfortable with using Zoom? Let the organizers know, and they will facilitate a practice session.
Other questions?
Contact Rachel at the Senior Center, 518-563-6180.
