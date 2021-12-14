Senior Scholar session starting soon

PLATTSBURGH – There are only two slots left in Dr. Justin Lowry's, “History and Archaeology of the Mayan People,” a Senior Scholar 10 a.m. seminar starting in January 2022.
Lowry is a professor of anthropology at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“This is the second time we've done it virtually because we don't have much choice right now,” Dr. Rich Frost, a Chapel Hill Foundation board member, said.
“We do hope to do it in person the next time around. This one, it will be the same format. You pick one seminar in the morning, and the seminars are going to be small groups. They are limited to 22 people. This year's four morning seminars begin Thursday, Jan. 20 and goes for six consecutive Thursdays.”
Dr. Vincent Carey's “Art and the Social History of Early Modern Europe" is full.
Openings remain in the 11 a.m. “Adirondack Environmental History” led by Dr. Gary Kroll, professor of history, SUNY Plattsburgh; and the 9 a.m. “An Immersion Into Science Fiction “ led by Dr. Tom Morrissey, retired professor of English, SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Once again these are all highly decorated professors at SUNY Plattsburgh,” Frost said.
“The thing that is new is everybody is still adapting to teaching by Zoom, but it worked out pretty well last year. So those are the two main choices that people still have.”
AFTERNOON DELIGHT
In the afternoons, Senior Scholars can sit back with a cup of coffee and tea and travel throughout the region without leaving their chair.
“We've always done something in the afternoon, and every year that's where we sort of try to do things that are a little bit different,” Frost said.
“This year, we said okay, nobody has been going to museums. A lot of them have been closed. It's going to be what we call Virtual Field Trips. Each Thursday afternoon, we are going to have a talk hosted on Zoom live from one of the museums in New York or Vermont that we picked. We're kind of excited about it. It's something new and we're happy to try it.”
As part of a different series, the Hyde Museum was visited virtually last year.
“And it worked out well,” Frost said.
“The people we've talked to at the museums seem to be pretty excited about this too. They have their own frustrations. They haven't been able to see people and talk about what they do.”
The 2 p.m. “Virtual Field Trips" schedule is: January 20-- Saranac Laboratory Museum, Saranac Lake; January 27— to be announced; February 3-- Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse; February 10—Frederic Remington Museum, Ogdensburg; February 17— Slate Valley Museum, Granville; February 24--- Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site, Albany.
“Although some are in the region, we've gone a little bit further away,” Frost said.
“We've included the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse because we figured that would be something worth people hearing about.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical “Hamilton” influenced the choice of the Virtual Field Trip.
“Alexander Hamilton actually got married at Schuyler Mansion in Albany because he married Gen. Schuyler's daughter, Betsey Schuyler,” Frost said.
“Our final session will be hosted from the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site.
If this works out, we already got plenty of ideas for museums we might ask to do it again. Of these museums, most of them have several things they wanted to host. So we could probably do another session even from these, but we will probably vary it.”
Senior Scholar is a collaboration between Senior Citizen Council of Clinton County, Clinton County Office for Aging, JCEO, and the Chapel Hill Foundation.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
TO SIGN UP
WHAT: Senior Scholar’s 9th annual session will be held virtually, via Zoom, beginning Thursday, January 20, 2022, and continuing for six weeks.
Thursday mornings feature a choice of small group seminars. Afternoons will offer a 2 p.m. series of “Virtual Field Trips" via Zoom.
Tuition for the program (choice of one six-week morning seminar, plus all six afternoon events) is $40 for registrations RECEIVED by December 25, 2021.
Tuition after that will be $60. Morning seminar size is strictly limited to 20.
Please send registration checks to:
Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County (SCCCC)
5139 North Catherine Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901
If you have questions, please call us at 518-563-6180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.