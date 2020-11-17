PLATTSBURGH – Seniors glimpsed a shadow of Senior Scholar on a virtual platform this summer.
Next year, they can sign up for six seminars offered by a collaboration between Clinton County Office of the Aging, Senior Citizen Council of Clinton County, JCEO, and the Chapel Hill Foundation.
SUMMER SHORTS
“Over the summer with Covid, Dr. (Rich) Frost had a professor reach out to him,” Maria Alexander, Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County executive director, said.
“So they did a short, five-weeks with several different professors over the summer for seniors and it was really well received. So, we were excited about being able to offer something over the summer.”
When the discussion turned to the spring Senior Scholar offerings, the organizers realized it wasn't going to be delivered in-person due to an uptick in the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“So once again, Rich reached out to his professors and they are all able to do it virtually,” Alexander said.
SIX SEMINARS
Senior Scholar’s 8th annual session will begin Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
The popular Thursday morning small-group seminars will be held on-line via a Zoom platform.
In lieu of the usual lunch and afternoon sessions, the program will also offer six special events for the group.
Programming includes “Six Major Archaeological Finds—One From Each Continent “ by Justin Lowry, SUNY Plattsburgh anthropology professor, at 9 a.m.
Course description: "Humans have lived on every continent on earth and archaeologists study their civilizations on six of those. This six-part series will talk about the greatest archaeological discoveries from each continent and how they have impacted our understanding of the world and human societies."
Thursdays at 10 a.m., participants have a choice between:
Course description: "The bubonic plague (black death) arrived in Europe in December 1348. Its devastation on European economy, society, and demographics was unprecedented. The course will investigate the pandemic’s impact on Europe’s society and culture. We will also look at other outbreaks culminating with the Great Plague of London in 1665 to see what Europeans learned from repeat exposure."
Course description: "Expect a relaxed, comfortable writing class. Students have been housewives, teachers, engineers, doctors, widows and widowers, cancer or other life-crisis survivors. Some are computer savvy, some aren’t even on email. Some are shy, others ebullient, all fascinating. Some are remarkably good writers. Some are novices but have great stories."
Course description: "Join Tom as he guides you through the epicenter of activity during the early years of the American Revolution starting with Benedict Arnold and Ethan Allen’s capture of Fort Ticonderoga and culminating with the turning point of the war at the Battles of Saratoga."
STAYING CONNECTED
Special presentations include ”State of the State: Priorities for addressing an aging population in 2021 and after” a town meeting/Q&A with Greg Olsen, Acting Director, New York State Office for the Aging; Live in Concert with Dan Berggren, Adirondack singer and songwriter; and “Broadcast News in an Era of Disinformation” with Thom Hallock, Mountain Lake Public Television news director.
The Senior Scholar usually offers three seminars in the morning, followed by lunch and an afternoon group session.
Venues switched between Lake Forest and Pine Harbour with lunch/afternoon sessions at Valcour Brewing Company.
Social distancing during the pandemic has changed all of that.
“I think it's really important for everybody to stay connected in some way shape or form, during this period of time,” Alexander said.
“Unfortunately, it looks like we're probably will be going into the New Year before we can actually be getting back to normalcy.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
SENIOR SCHOLARS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.