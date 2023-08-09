PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County’s new program coordinator is a familiar face for seniors and staff alike.
Plattsburgh resident Jennifer Meschinelli started in the position on July 1, and she joins Maria Alexander, executive director, and Angela Hahn, deputy director, at the council.
For the last eight years, Meschinelli worked at the Plattsburgh City School District.
“I was the former special publications editor for the Press-Republican for eight years,” she said.
“That’s how I became familiar with the Senior Citizens Council because I used to do the Senior Sentinel. I loved coming here writing stories, and taking pictures, and meeting the people that are here. So when the position became available, I kind of jumped to come up here to be able to work with Maria and Angela.”
Rachel-Maria Brown, her predecessor, was able to onboard Meschinelli in her duties, which include fundraising, programming, organizing, and promotions.
“I’m already posting on their social media account everyday,” she said.
“So, we are bringing in a new generation of seniors that are a lot more tech savvy. I’m going to be doing a lot more promotions, digital things and getting the word out there. I’m enjoying getting back to seeing people that I knew in the community and being out and about. It’s going to be fun.”
Alexander said the Council is thrilled with their new program coordinator.
“I have to say that I was very nicely surprised when she applied for the position,” she said.
“I wasn’t sure what we were going to get in this day and age with employees. We got lucky. We got really, really lucky. She’s doing a great job already. So, she’s stuck with us.”
