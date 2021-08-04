PLATTSBURGH – The Senior Center located at 5139 N. Catherine Street is open to seniors again in Plattsburgh.
“It's funny because we said we're open,” Maria Alexander, executive director of the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, said.
“They're like, 'Oh, when can you can start playing pool?' I said, 'You can start playing pool right now if you want.'”
The center shut down March 16, 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A year and five months,” Alexander said.
“It was really odd. It was just odd to come into the building everyday and it not being used. We spent a lot of our time dealing with and focusing on the Nutrition Program, obviously.”
The center has COVID protocols in place.
“People have to sign in,” she said.
“They voluntarily show us their vaccination card. If they choose not to, then they have to wear a mask and social distance. We have sign-in spots all over the building.”
Veterans Terry Morris and Marvin R. Brown worked on a 1,000-piece puzzle, “Harbor Evening,” on Tuesday afternoon.
Morris said he got tired of looking at four walls during the lockdown and lockout.
“I sat on my porch and would read,” he said.
“Just took a trip to California and just got back. We're good compared to California. They opened yesterday. Some of them had lunch. I'm going to have lunch today. I'll be glad when we can get back and see everybody else. Play cards, bingo, Get together and play pool in the mornings.”
Senior Fitness classes are offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:15 a.m. and sponsored by Eye Care for the Adirondacks.
An Osteo/Arthritis Exercise class is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.
Zumba Gold classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
“We have an intermediate and gentle yoga but that's not starting until the end of September,” Alexander said.
“We're still working on the Tai Chi class. We're doing lunch. They can come play cards, crochet. They can Wii Bowl. We're doing our mass raffle mailing. So, we have volunteer opportunities. The gym is available for pickle ball from 12 to 3:30 p.m. right now. Our evening and weekend hours for pickleball will start in September.”
Volunteers Diane Cudworth and Marie Rabideau stuffed envelopes for the council's annual raffle.
“It feels good,” Cudworth said.
“I've been here for, I want to say, 10 years. I have been helping out with the mailings every year. Last year, we did it from home. They brought everything to us. My husband helped me last year. It's something that I like doing. It keeps my hands busy. I enjoy it.”
Monday, Cudworth worked until 3 p.m., and she planned a repeat on Tuesday.
“Wonderful!!!” is how Rabideau describes her return to the Senior Center.
“We couldn't wait to see people again,” she said.
