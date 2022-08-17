PLATTSBURGH — It was magic, music, and dancing at the Senior Center in Plattsburgh on Friday.
The Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County celebrated the one-year anniversary of the center’s reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“What we did is plan a party,” Rachel-Maria Brown, program coordinator, said.
“Last year, we had an outdoor picnic to accommodate COVID. We haven’t been able to provide entertainment and different things that folks are used to, so we planned a big party to say, ‘Hey, things are kind of getting back to normal.’
“So, it’s our first big get-together that we had here. We capped it at 65, and we filled up at least two weeks prior to our party.”
CDPHP funded the event, which featured Magician Wyatt Hackett for the first hour, and then musician Mitch Willette.
“The lunch was also provided by the Senior Council as well as CDPHP,” Brown said.
“We had a nice lunch here. We had Michigans, a pasta salad, corn salad and carrot cake. We also were able to hold an ice-cream social following lunch. That was provided by Stewart’s.
“The energy, the mood here, was so positive and good.”
Hackett went to each table and performed tricks and illusions with cards.
Challenged by some of the seniors, he didn’t fail to amaze with an in-house deck of cards.
“Nobody caught his tricks,” Brown said.
“They were wowed. Then the music, we had our folks dancing, and they’ve just really missed that type of socialization. So, it was a real feel-good party.”
