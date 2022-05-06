SARANAC — In commemoration of Teacher Appreciation Week, New York State Senator Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), made a visit to Saranac High School Friday afternoon.
On his tour around the school, Stec visited several classrooms and thanked faculty, staff and administration for their commitment and service to the North Country community.
‘A LOT MORE PRESSURE’
“I’m a product of public education,” Stec said during the visit. “I have an 11th grader down in Queensbury — where I graduated from.”
“It’s different today than when I was a kid. There’s a lot more pressure because we’re asking (teachers) to also be counselors and social workers. Nobody is just a teacher anymore.”
Stec, who represents all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren Counties, along with parts of St. Lawrence County and Washington County, originally planned to visit a school in each county for Teacher Appreciation Week, but with his schedule, was only able to make it to Clinton County, Stec’s Chief of Staff Deborah Capezzuti said.
“We were headed north to an event later tonight, and we’re in Albany so much from January to June, so with the district being so large, we try to get here as often as possible,” Capezzuti said.
“We decided on Saranac, because Michele (Bushey) had asked us to come to the school, and we kept saying, ‘we will’ — I think it’s a great school.”
‘AN HONOR’
Michele Bushey, living environment teacher at Saranac High School, as well as Saranac Teachers Association President and NYSUT at-large director, helped arrange the visit, and said it was “an honor” that the senator took the time to appreciate their school.
“Our faculty and staff work so hard, our administrators, our superintendent, we’re (all) constantly collaborating,” Bushey said. “For Sen. Stec to take the time and reach out to us and want to give his appreciation to our faculty during Teachers Appreciation Week, it goes a long way.”
“Our faculty are second to none, and we’re proud of the work that we’re doing for our students. The support we get from our administrators helps our faculty feel appreciated, and when you’re appreciated, you go that extra mile. We have great connections here. We are very lucky.”
Saranac High School Principal Tracy Manor said visits from local politicians, to small schools like Saranac, are so important because they get to experience and see the work teachers are doing firsthand.
“If you’re at a meeting in Albany and you’re talking about North Country schools, you can’t really understand unless you’re here,” Manor said.
“I feel they (teachers) are under-appreciated, especially these last couple years. With the pandemic and how hard the teachers worked, what some people didn’t see is all the behind the scenes things that occurred, the delivering of resources to homes, tutoring outside of windows…I could almost cry.
“We are so proud of what we do each and every day.”
