AKWESASNE — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Special Committee on Aging, held a Friday press conference at the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Senior Center to reveal her 5-point Master Plan on Aging.
The plan would ensure every American has the support needed to age with dignity and financial security. The Master Plan on Aging provides solutions to ensure all older Americans have the right to:
1. Affordable and Healthy Meals
2. Affordable Health Care and Prescription Drugs
3. Social Security Benefits and Financial Security
4. Age in Place
5. Aging-Friendly Spaces and Employment
There is an urgent need for the Master Plan; the population of the United States is aging rapidly and by 2034, the number of adults age 65 and older will be greater than the number of children under 18 for the first time ever.
LOCAL DATA
According to the April 1, 2020 U.S. Census, there were 79,843 people in Clinton County of which 18.2% were 65 and older. For the same period, the population was 37,381 in Essex County of which 24.9 % were 65 and older. In Franklin County, the population was 47,555 of which 17.7% were 65 and older.
Gillibrand’s Master Plan on Aging was shaped by a group of leaders she convened across New York to focus on the issues affecting older New Yorkers and has been received enthusiastically by 66 leading organizations of the working group.
“When you look at how a society cares for its older adults, it gives you insight into its values. As a member of the Special Aging Committee in the Senate, I am dedicated to serving and investing in the well being of our older loved ones. That’s why I convened leaders across New York to form an Aging Working Group dedicated to finding real solutions to the many challenges older Americans face – and together, we created the Master Plan on Aging,” Gillibrand said.
“The Master Plan on Aging has solutions to help older Americans navigate everything from housing and food insecurity to skyrocketing health care costs, insufficient retirement savings, and elder abuse. Nearly a third of the population here in Franklin County is age 50 and older, and many New Yorkers across the state are facing similar challenges. I am so proud of the work we accomplished with President Biden to reduce drug prices and improve Medicare benefits, and I’m committed to continue working to ensure that every American has the opportunity to age with dignity and financial security.”
Pathway to Food Security, Independence, and Social Connection
Lora Lee La France, director of Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Office for the Aging:
“Our mission at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Office for the Aging is to provide excellent service to seniors by promoting: health, happiness, an active lifestyle, engagement, independence, and long life.
“On a day to day basis we see how the challenges Senator Gillibrand discusses impact elders in our community. A Master Plan for Aging at both the State and Federal level will us help meet the needs elders have today, but also ensure future generations of elders a choice of dependable and affordable services that meet their needs.”
Michelle Breen, director of Franklin County Office for the Aging: “Through a federal master plan on aging, we will strengthen our efforts and resources to allow older adults to successfully age in place. I would like to thank Senator Gillibrand for her advocacy and commitment to helping our older adults.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake):
“As the cost of living continues to increase due to inflation, my office receives calls every day from older New Yorkers who are worried about making ends meet because their Social Security benefits no longer cover their monthly expenses. No one should have to worry about putting food on their tables or heating their homes, but my colleagues and I can only do so much at the state level. We need help from our federal partners to increase funding for programs like Meals on Wheels and home-care services and expand Social Security. I appreciate Senator Gillibrand’s advocacy for older New Yorkers, and I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Gillibrand on her Master Plan on Aging.”
NYS Senator Dan Stec (R, C-Queensbury) :
“Our aging population deserves the highest possible quality of life. From affordable housing and health care to financial security, it’s vital that lawmakers ensure our seniors have access to the resources and support they need and deserve. That way, they can continue to live and work in our state and can remain a valued, beloved part of our communities.”
New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) Director Greg Olsen:
“Older adults are very important to their families and communities in a variety of ways, economically, socially and intellectually. NYSOFA applauds Senator Gillibrand’s leadership at the federal level to establish a visionary nationwide road map of opportunities and supports for all people as they age. This nationwide plan demands coordination at all levels of government. I encourage other states across the country to endorse Senator Gillibrand’s plan and follow New York’s example by likewise developing a state Master Plan for Aging with complementary goals, objectives, and commitments as we collectively fulfill our shared responsibility in making the United States a truly age-friendly nation.”
Becky Preve, Executive Director, Association on Aging statement:“The Association on Aging in New York applauds Senator Gillibrand for her dedication and passion for older new Yorkers and their families. Senator Gillibrand has been an unwavering supporter of programs and services that maintain individuals in homes and communities, while ensuring individuals are able to age with autonomy, dignity and respect. On behalf of the Area Agencies on Aging, we extend our wholehearted support of the work being done by Senator Gillibrand on a national level to ensure New York continues to be a leader in aging services.”
Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
