Semiconductor shortage forces automobile production cuts

David Zalubowski, File/AP PhotoIn this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, A row of 2020 Ford Escape sports-utility vehicles sits at a Ford dealership in Denver. A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Ford had scheduled down time next week at its Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant, but moved it ahead to this week. The plant makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair small SUVs.