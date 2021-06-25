Self-serve Food Pantry at Lyon Mountain UMC

LYON MOUNTAIN – The Rev. Ted Trevail pastors both the Mooers United Methodist Church and the Lyon Mountain United Methodist Church.
At the latter, the church has been trying for quite a while, more than year, to keep a food pantry going.
“People have sort of, I would call it pride, other people might just say they don't want to be seen taking food from somebody else,” he said.
“Many people don't want to walk into church. They have this thing about church. So, we are trying to find a way to get food to people who need it in particular, and we know other people may take it who really don't need it a lot.”
In the past, the church advertised the Food Pantry.
People didn't come.
“They don't even take it from one of the local residents,” Trevail said.
“They just don't call up. They just don't ask. They don't come in. We advertised one time for them to come in right after church. We got one person, I think.”
The church decided to place outdoors a self-serve food pantry with access 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It is located near the church's sidewalk just off State Route 374, next to Firehouse Lane in Lyon Mountain.
The pantry offers a variety of non-perishable food and paper products.
“We've had it going for two weeks, I guess now,” Trevail said.
“People are taking certain items, not a lot. There is again, a residence across the road, and they might be conscientious about people seeing them take food items or whatever. But, there has been some stuff taken.”
Re-stocking of food items will occur as needed by members of the church.
“People in our church are watching it,” he said.
“Jane Kelting is responsible for keeping it stocked with food and making sure we donate the food that's needed. It's an experiment now.”
Other churches have established similar models.
“We're hopeful that it will attract some people who really need it,” Trevail said.
“I looked at some statistics. There's almost 15 percent below the federal poverty line up in the Lyon Mountain area, not Chazy Lake area, but Lyon Mountain and Standish in particular.”
The pastor surmises there are quite a few families or single seniors experiencing food insecurity.
“We want to reach out to the community,” he said.
“It's one of our mission projects.”
In the past, JCEO has tried to establish a food bank.
“For whatever reason, it didn't last long,” he said.
“They tried and tied. So, we're trying a different approach with this self-serve unit.”
Gratuity is not expected.
To donate non-perishable food items to the pantry, call the Rev. Ted Trevail at 518-536-6735.
MOBILE FARMERS MARKET
Also, for the convenience of local residents, fresh locally-grown produce produce will be available every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, through Aug. 27.
The JCEO Mobile Farmers Market will be parked adjacent to the Methodist Church.
Within their small bus, the JCEO offers a variety of locally-grown produce (tomatoes, peppers, onions, etc.) to everyone at affordable prices.
The JCEO accepts cash as well as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for payment.
“We also want to increase that usership, too, because we know more people could use fresh foods up there, especially those who don't have good transportation,” Trevail said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.