PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s #HealWithIt campaign culminates in today’s “Self-Care Summit,” from noon to 7 p.m.
There will be an information booth in the Angell College Center directing attendees to different activities, which will represent one or more dimensions of self-care.
Events will include two different types of yoga, modern dance, improv games, a nature walk and more.
“We are having our Self-Care Summit, which is going to be a combination of different self-care activities that will fall under the eight dimensions of wellness,” Amelia Stevens, a senior public relations major and one of the event organizers, said.
EIGHT DIMENSIONS OF WELLNESS
The #HealWithIt Team reached out to every club and organization on campus in an effort to create a culture of inclusiveness and teach others a different way to look at self-care, according to a press release.
The team utilized SAMHSA’s Eight Dimensions of Wellness to help people find supports and new ways to help themselves.
“The #HealWithIt campaign has put together a presentation, and one of the things that we focus is the eight dimensions of wellness, which is different categories of things you should focus on when you want self-care,” Stevens said.
The eight dimensions are: physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, environmental, vocational and financial.
‘HEALTH WITH IT’
According to the CDC, in 2021, suicide became the second leading cause of death in people between the ages of 10 and 34.
By some estimates more than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.
SUNY Plattsburgh students banded together in response to the issue and are working to get out the message that, when it comes to mental health, you should not have to “just deal with it”— you should be able to “heal with it,” according to a press release.
“We have our welcome event in the morning welcoming everyone and explaining what is going to be happening,” Stevens said.
“Then, we have the events, and then from 5 to 7 p.m. we have a reception kind of celebrating the day. We have some student organizations and some professionals who are volunteering their services.
“Our Event Planning Class is partnering with #HealWithIt. So my group was in charge of putting this all together.”
