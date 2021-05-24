Seek deals at the Great Adirondack Garage Sale on Memorial Day Weekend

ADIRONDACKS – Gas up, get an ATM stack, or bring your piggy bank to the 2021 Great Adirondack Garage Sale, May 28 – 30 along a ribbon of hamlets within the Blue Line.
“We look at it as kind of like a kickoff to summer – the Memorial Day weekend,” Katie Lalonde, Hamilton County and Tupper Lake Regional marketing manager, said.
“Historically, it's always been Memorial Day weekend. And last year due to Covid, we pushed it to August until were were in that Phase 4 of opening.
"But this year, we moved it back to Memorial Day weekend.”
POPPING TAGS
This annual event consists of residents selling their items along a 100-plus mile trail stretching from Tupper Lake to Speculator, and Old Forge to Newcomb.
With offerings of vintage antiques, rustic furniture, jewelry, kitchen items, toys, clothing, and more, there is always something for everyone.
“Communities are excited about it,” Lalonde said.
“We have a really good turnout with garage sales so far. If you look at our website, I don't have the total number right now."
The weekend sale includes towns located along State Routes 28, 30, and 3, including Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Wanakena, Newcomb, and Speculator.
“It's a good weekend,” she said.
“A lot of second-home owners are up here, and people are opening their camps and people are doing their spring cleaning.
"So, it's a good time to have garage sale. One of the things that people love about the event is that it moves people throughout the Adirondacks.”
MAPS & LISTS
Event website – www.GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com – includes an interactive map that showcases the sale locations for easy navigation.
The site also include a list of the sale items entered by the seller.
For those interested in adding their garage sale to the event, simply go to the website and click the “add your sale” button.
The listing is free.
“It will bring people from Old Forge to Inlet, Indian Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake out to Piercefield,” she said.
“Hopefully, they are stopping, having lunch somewhere and maybe spending a night to enjoy the weekend.”
TREASURER SEEKERS
Both buyers and sellers participating in the Great Adirondack Garage Sale should continue to follow health-and-safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands often.
The regional garage sale originated in 2010 when Long Lake linked up with Old Forge, Inlet, and Indian Lake to promote 70 miles of garage sales.
The expanded event was initiated by Hamilton County in partnership with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.
“A lot of people get out Friday, early,” Lalonde said.
“In each community, you can pick up a map at each Visitor Center. You can pick up a map of the community with all the garage sales listed.
“It's easy for an out-of-towner to find their way around the community. People definitely try to get out early Friday and try to get the best stuff.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.