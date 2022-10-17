ESSEX — Though the day started out with frost, as it progressed the warm sun illuminated fall foliage along the route for the Bikes the Barns participants as they navigated the roads, cutting through farm fields and woodlands.
Though slightly down from the 200 riders in pre-pandemic 2019, 175 participants from Georgia to Minnesota, including 88 year-old Bill Borzilleri of Lake Placid, spun one petal in front of the other as they took a leisurely ride through the Champlain Valley.
IN THE OPEN AIR
The event commenced and terminated at Hub on the Hill, a food processing and distribution hub and retail store at which lunch was served and music provided by The Insolent Willies.
As she was sipping hot coffee, Hayley Hughes of North Creek was not one to be intimidated by the bike ride as a few weeks earlier she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro.
“I love being here in the mountains and in the open air and meeting new people,” she gave for her rationale for joining the event.
Janet Booth of Plattsburgh arrived with four of her Ride with Women on Wheels cycling group.
“I love to cycle and the scenery is eye candy. I also like the camaraderie of women who love to cycle. We are so lucky to be living in this area,” Booth said.
NOT A RACE
Doug Haney of BikeADK got the day rolling with an energetic send-off in which he explained the route and safety precautions. “This is not a race,” he said as he cautioned riders to go at a pace that is comfortable for them. BikeADK is a Saranac Lake-based company that specializes in regional bicycle events.
The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) hosted the Bike the Barns bicycle tour of North Country farms, local food businesses and agricultural landscapes. The approximate 30 mile one-day bike ride included farm tours at Reber Rock Farm and Echo Farm in Essex, as well as Juniper Hill Farm in Wadhams.
“We’re glad to be bringing Bike the Barns back this year and look forward to celebrating our region’s dynamic food and farming scene with new and returning riders,” said Adam Dewbury, director of ANCA’s local food system program.
“We’re excited to welcome cyclists of all levels who want to engage more deeply with some of our local food producers.”
THE FACES OF THE FARMS
The riders had the opportunity to tour and meet farmers from Reber Rock Farm, a 125-acre family farm that specializes in pastured-raised organic meats; Echo Farm, a 170-acre diversified, regenerative farm and catering operation and Juniper Hill Farm, an organic farm that produces fresh vegetables for local restaurants and grocers, farmers’ markets and community supported agriculture (CSA) shareholders. Bike the Barns participants learned from Hub on the Hill staff about the variety of services the Hub provides for local farmers and consumers, including value-added food processing, packing, distribution and marketing.
Nathan Henderson and his porcine friends greeted the bikers where Henderson discussed field rotation and the diet associated with the critters milling about behind him. According to Henderson, the COVID pandemic was a boon to business as he now ships about 400 boxes of his produce a year.
Adam Hainer’s Juniper Hill Farm produces approximately a half-million pounds of food a year. His year-round greenhouses provide a “cover of love,” as in the winter they serve as huge refrigerators. A specialty in the North Country are sweet potatoes which he cures and stores 50,000 pounds worth in shelters that used to cure tobacco in the South.
Nestled between Sprig and Whipple Mountains, Echo Farm originated as a diversified homestead and dairy operation, and has earned its name from the distantly reverberating sounds of life on the farm. Echo Farms’ niche is providing catering to large events. Located next to Echo’s farm stand is an operating phone booth, which several bikers found amusing.
RICH AGRICULTURAL STORY
According to Doug Haney of Bike Adirondacks, “This was one of the smoothest events I’ve ever had the pleasure to be a part of. The route and fall foliage was stunning, but what makes this event special is its ability to tell the rich agricultural story of the Lake Champlain Valley while experiencing the landscape by bike. You can see, smell and absorb so much more when moving by your own power on two wheels.
Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes, who also rode, said that “the turnout for Bike the Barns was tremendous. Not only were riders able to bask in the beauty of the magnificent fall foliage on our bucolic country roads in the greater Reber area and Essex, but they were treated to three of our many amazing farms who work hard to bring fresh farm food to tables near and far. My thanks to all the organizers and participants for making Essex the destination for this year’s event. We welcome one and all back to Essex where there is always something interesting and fun to do just around the corner.”
ANCA SUPPORT
ANCA works with North Country farmers, small business owners, regional institutions and nonprofit partners on projects that strengthen farms and food businesses and increase local food access. Recent efforts include ANCA’s organizational backing of the High Peaks Farmers Market in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid and a grant program that helped local food businesses increase production and decrease food insecurity during the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
This year’s Bike the Barns brought in more than $10,000 for ANCA’s food systems work. Among the categories with which the organization works are: Access to flexible financing with governments and businesses; technical assistance connecting food producers with free or low cost help to build stability and planning; market support and supply chains from farm to table.
For additional information contact ANCA at localfoodsystems@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200. You can contact BikeADK at doug@bikeadk.org or 518-524-4674.
