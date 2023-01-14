LAKE PLACID — The 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, which officially kicked off in Lake Placid on Thursday, have drawn more than 2,100 athletes and delegates from all over the world, and the Lake Placid Police Department is teaming up with several state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure that the games stay as secure as possible.
INCREASED PRESENCE
Lake Placid Police Chief Chuck Dobson said his department, alongside New York State Police, the state Division of Homeland Security, the state Department of Environmental Conservation police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and several other state and federal agencies, started designing the “security footprint” for the games in 2018. The game plan for security has changed over the years, Dobson said, but the LPPD consistently partnered with state and federal agencies to work toward their top priority for the games: To make sure athletes, coaches, spectators and staff are safe while they participate in or attend the games.
“There’s going to be an increased law enforcement presence in and around the area, both seen and unseen,” Dobson said. “Through many years of planning, we’ve prepared for this from a law enforcement angle the best that we can, and we have the personnel in place to manage these games.”
New York State Police are stationed at six traffic security checkpoints around the closure on Main Street 24 hours a day, according to Dobson. State Police helicopters were seen circling several winter sports venues across the Tri-Lakes earlier this week. Trooper Jack Keller, the public information officer for the Troop D Headquarters in Oneida, said the helicopters were being used to perform security checks of all the venues. During the games, he said the helicopters could be used for any medical evacuation emergencies that may arise. State Police are also using drones to further secure winter sports venues for the games, according to the agency’s social media. Keller said DEC police, state Park Police and state Park Rangers will be “highly visible” for the duration of the games.
The State Police presence in and around the games’ venues will allow the LPPD’s smaller staff — along with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department — to maintain “constant foot patrol” within the closure on Main Street, according to Dobson. He said the agencies will patrol around various events, businesses and residences within the closure. Dobson said the LPPD will also maintain a police presence outside of Main Street.
Dobson said the LPPD is also participating — either actively or passively — in additional security measures including counterterrorism and cybersecurity. The village of Lake Placid recently purchased and installed a new security camera system for Main Street. There’s also increased security — including metal detectors and additional security personnel — at several hotels in and around Lake Placid that are considered “athlete villages,” where athletes competing in the games are staying.
When it came time to make the security plan for the FISU games, Dobson said the LPPD and State Police looked at action plans from the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. The 1980 plan was “very outdated” on the security front, he said, but the roads in Lake Placid and the routes to transport spectators and athletes to and from winter sports venues was similar to what they are now.
Keller encouraged anyone attending the games to report anything “suspicious” they might see. People who want to make a report can call the Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000 or dial 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.