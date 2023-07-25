SARANAC LAKE — Jonah River Whiting could shred on a pair of skis. He loved his mom and his “boys,” and he had a curious spirit. He also had an infectious smile.
“Although he would never let you catch it in a picture or anything,” his cousin, Izzy Robinson, told the Enterprise. “Jonah had the most beautiful laugh you’ll ever hear, and it replays in my head — just his laugh and his amazing smile.”
Staff from the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington paid their respects on Thursday, July 13 as 16-year-old Whiting took the “Honor Walk,” as his medical team transported him through the hospital hallway to a surgical room. Whiting donated four of his organs that day after dying from non-recoverable injuries. His death came nearly two weeks after he was in a car crash, which also took the life of one of his best friends, 17-year-old Lucas “Loo” Tendler.
The crash happened during the early morning hours on Friday, June 30 — around 12:45 a.m., according to a New York State Police report — at the corner of McKenzie Pond Road and Beaver Pond Way on the Saranac Lake side of the town of North Elba. Also in the car with Whiting and Tendler, who was driving, was Ryan Bonet, 16. A resident along McKenzie Pond Road was woken up by the sound of the impact and quickly reported the crash to police.
Tendler died the same day. Bonet left the hospital on Monday, July 3 after recovering from internal injuries. Whiting suffered severe brain trauma from the crash, according to his mother Heather Robinson, who is also a nurse at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Whiting — who was riding in the passenger seat at the time of the crash — was stabilized at AMC before being transported to UVM, where the neuro/trauma team worked to repair his internal injuries. For 11 days after the crash, Whiting’s family waited for a miracle.
‘JONAH FOUGHT HARD’
Hundreds of community members, friends and family sent their love and prayers to Jonah and his family while he was in the hospital. People poured more than $60,000 into GoFundMe fundraisers set up for Jonah’s family as they stayed by his side at the hospital.
“Jonah fought hard for 11 days to stay with us,” Heather wrote in a message to the Enterprise. “But on the 11th day, he went into respiratory distress, showing us that his body was tired and losing its fight. It was at that point that we made the focus his comfort and moved toward the path of organ donation.”
To Heather’s knowledge, Jonah never regained consciousness after the crash or before his death on July 13, when Jonah made the Honor Walk. Jonah donated four life-saving organs to four people that day, among other life-enhancing donations.
“He is going to help over 100 people,” Jennifer DeMaroney, an organ donation coordinator at UVM, told the Enterprise.
Though Heather doesn’t know who received Jonah’s organs — she said the donating family and the recipient must both agree to reveal their identities — she hopes to someday meet the four people whose lives Jonah saved in death.
Now, more than three weeks after the crash occurred, few other details have been released by local and state police, fire departments and ambulance services about exactly what happened that night. The crash is still under investigation by New York State Police. State Police Public Information Officer Brandi Ashley said on Monday that investigators aren’t yet allowing her office to publicize reports about the crash. However, it’s clear that Lucas’s car crashed into a large tree.
Lucas’s mother, Rebecca Tendler, said that Lucas had been driving that night at an unsafe speed — a mistake drivers often make whether they’re new or experienced. Rebecca told the Enterprise after the crash that she wanted other drivers in the community — especially new teen drivers — to learn from Friday’s crash and watch their speed.
In addition to Heather, Jonah is survived by his father, Michael Whiting, along with several cousins that were more like siblings and multiple other family members — including his two dogs and a cat.
Calling hours for Jonah were held at the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake on Monday, along with a gathering later for Jonah later that night at the Hotel Saranac. A celebration of life is scheduled for Jonah at the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center in Wilmington at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
In lieu of flowers, according to Jonah’s obituary, people can contribute to the GoFundMe established to help his family at tinyurl.com/2dssvd4f.
JONAH RIVER
Heather still remembers the day her son was born — Nov. 17, 2006, in Denver, Colorado. He was the “perfect picture of health,” she said, “a beautiful babe who was just so easy to love.” Jonah was Heather’s only child.
“He was my everything,” Heather said.
And Whiting loved his mom back — a lot. Friends and family remember Whiting as a true “momma’s boy.”
“He was such a sweet and sensitive kid and loved his Mom to pieces!” April Kasper, a family friend, told the Enterprise.
Jonah became a sweet, bright toddler who had plenty of curiosity and energy, Heather said, and he had a bashful side. Jennifer and Jamie Recor — friends of Jonah’s family — said Jonah grew up with their son Brennan. It took Jonah a while to warm up to the Recors, Jennifer said. Jonah’s personality tended to emerge over time.
“Once he did, he was clever, imaginative, witty and had such a fantastic sense of humor,” she said. “He spent so much time with us, we even bought bunk beds so he would feel like he had his own space at our house.”
Jonah earned the nickname “Pickles” in the Recor household because he declined vegetables in any form. He and Brennan also started a household game with a small Batman figurine they found at the Plattsburgh City Beach around 10 years ago — they would take turns hiding the figure in the Recor house for the other to find. Once the Batman figurine was found by one boy, it was hidden again by the other. Jennifer said they recently found Batman sitting on a shelf among other trinkets and knick-knacks — right where Jonah left him.
“Batman will remain in his final hiding spot, and we will be reminded of Jonah each time we pass by him,” Jennifer said.
Jonah carried his humor, sensitivity and sweetness with him as he got older, according to his family and friends. Izzy described him as a “big ole teddy bear.”
“He was the most caring, big hearted, loving boy,” Izzy said. “He would be there for you in a heartbeat if you needed him.”
“Even during difficult times, whether it be dealing with anxiety or the typical challenges of being an adolescent and then a teen, his kindness and big heart were always present,” Michael told the Enterprise.
And as Jonah’s big heart grew, so did his love for the outdoors.
‘PROUD OF HIM IN SO MANY WAYS’
In 2007, Jonah’s family relocated to Saranac Lake to be closer to family. He was raised on Whiteface Mountain, where he started skiing at the age of 4. He also loved to weave down Mount Pisgah any chance he could. He wished he could ski year-round.
“Jonah lived and loved to ski,” Heather said.
This past ski season, Jonah got the chance to ski in Utah with his father. The western powder “blew his mind,” according to Jonah’s obituary. Michael said he loved introducing his son to new places and experiences — skiing out west, seeing New York City for the first time and cheering on the New York Rangers together at the Madison Square Garden, and jumping into a chilly swimming hole in Vermont. Some of Michael’s most proud moments with Jonah were ones where he saw his son blaze through his fears and figure life out: Learning how to land a 360-degree jump while skiing, honing in on new tricks at the Burlington skatepark, rock climbing, boogie boarding. But their favorite thing to do together — “obviously,” Michael said — was skiing.
“Albeit, it turned more into not skiing together, but me following him to be his videographer,” Michael said. “I’ll miss all of it. We had planned to do so much more exploring together.”
Jonah also had a penchant for junk food — including Stewart’s pizza and ice cream — as well as cars, music, movies, anything Marvel or DC, and UFC and MMA. Jonah could often be found playing video games and hanging out with his friends — “the boys” — on the communication app Discord. In addition to a wealth of family members, Jonah leaves behind friends including Noah Tendler, Jaron Wilkins, Griffin Barney, Rhys Gadwaw, Donovan Narvaez, Bonet, Ryan Gallagher, Luke Blaum, Yousef Jirari, Logan Hathaway, Kyle Preston and numerous others.
Jonah was a homeschool student, and he was on track to be a senior in this upcoming school year. He wasn’t planning on taking the traditional education route and going to college, though. He wanted to be a ski bum, according to Heather, while he figured life out.
“He was a unique and sensitive soul and did not fit the typical mold,” Heather said. “I’m proud of him in so many ways.”
Jonah had hopes of traveling and adventuring with both of his parents someday.
As Heather reflects on her time with Jonah, she’s realizing that she wasn’t raising him — he was raising her, she said. Heather said Jonah taught her to focus on what matters most. and for this mother, what mattered most was her boy.
Heather encouraged parents to cherish their children.
“They are such gifts, and time is such a thief,” she said. “Never take them for granted, do not sweat the small stuff, shower them with love and affection in all forms, spend time with them — spend quality time with them — listen to them, advocate for them (and) love them, unconditionally.”
