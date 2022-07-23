Search for missing kayaker continues

PLATTSBURGH — Rescue personnel continue to search the Saranac River today for a missing kayaker.
State Police said that at about 9 p.m. Friday, they got a call about an overturned kayak on the river near Brown Road in the Treadwell Mills area of the Town of Plattsburgh.
State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and several local fire, water and rescue departments responded and attempted to locate the female kayaker.
They have yet to find her and the search is continuing with the State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire and water rescue teams.
Reports from the scene said that one person was able to get out of the water.
Divers were in the water around noon on Saturday, and rescue boats were patrolling the surface.
Multiple rescue agencies were summoned Friday night. Equipment including underwater cameras and spotlights were requested by emergency services personnel according to scanner broadcasts.
A helicopter was also requested.
