REDFORD — The search for a missing Redford woman continued into a third day Thursday. Authorities are still optimistic they’ll find the woman unharmed as searchers continue to canvass the area.
The search for 78-year-old Rita Wilson has reached two square miles and has included the Hamlet of Redford and parts of its surrounding area.
The search picked up again Thursday morning after a night of limited operations Tuesday. Thursday’s search involved 133 people and included ground, aerial and water searches.
SEARCHING BACKROADS
The New York State Electric and Gas Company has loaned agencies several UTV’s to assist in search efforts.
“They are proving to be very useful in some of the backroads and tougher terrain areas that we’re searching,” Major Ruben Oliver of New York State Police said.
As of Thursday, authorities said they’ve received up to 10 reports of a sighting of Wilson, some of which searchers were able to quickly rule out, Lt. Brian Dubay of the New York State Forest Rangers said.
No trace has been found of Wilson, who has dementia and was reported missing Tuesday after she was last seen at her home on 20 Elm St. around 7:30 a.m.
LAST SEEN TUESDAY
Ruben said it’s believed she was last seen Tuesday morning on Route 3 near Ore Bed Road and was wearing a red jacket with Cortland on the front, blue jeans and loafers.
“We continue to ask residents to check their home and trail cameras as well as outbuildings and vehicles,” Ruben said.
He also asked people who might have campers or seasonal homes in the area to check to see if there’s any sign of Wilson.
In prior months before she was reported missing, Dubay said Wilson had been saying that she needed to get wood from a wood lot with her dad.
South of her home on Elm Street is a family farm she grew up in, Dubay said, and it’s possible she may have gone in that area.
“They tend to not remember what happened yesterday, the day before, but they remember things from their childhood still right up until last stages,” Dubay said of people who have dementia.
Dubay had recently said Wilson has wandered from home multiple times and has been found before at her childhood home.
STILL HOPEFUL
As the search enters a fourth day, Dubay said he’s still hopeful of finding Wilson.
“I’ve been doing [searches] a long time,” he said. “They really do surprise me. I don’t put a lot of merit into age.”
Ruben agreed.
“It’s still a rescue at this point,” he said.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is being asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2777.
Email Fernando Alba
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.