SARANAC — Never underestimate the concentrated focus of soccer players or the power of piggy banks.
Saranac Central School District students at every level showed everyone how to do it in a community-wide effort to raise much needed funds for a new passenger van for the PFC Robert A. LaFountain Chapter #179 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to transport local veterans to appointments at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.
In the high school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, before the district’s student body, Varsity Boys and Girls Soccer captains, Hayden Buckley and Tori Wells, flanked by first-grade escorts, presented a game-changer check to DAV spokesperson Gregory Lee and 11 other veterans in an emotional and live-streamed ceremony, whose speakers included Assemblyman Billy Jones, District Superintendent Javier Perez, High School Principal Tracy Manor, Elementary School Principal Connie Garman as well as Varsity Boys Soccer coach Calvin Hamel and Varsity Girls Soccer coach Amber Liberty.
KICKING THE BALL
The project was initiated by the soccer coaches back in August.
“Amber and I spoke about doing a fundraiser for a certain entity of the local veterans,” Hamel said.
“We chose the Disabled American Veterans. Then, we approached our student athletes to see if they were interested in taking on this fundraiser and they were.
“So, we set a goal for each level, both modified, JV boys and girls, and Varsity, boys and girls. We set a threshold that we recommended that they try to meet. They surpassed that with flying colors.”
The Modified and JV players’ goal was $50 per player over a 10-week season.
The Varsity players’ goal was double that at $100 per player.
“The boys and girls soccer program combined raised a total of $25,640,” Hamel said.
OVER THE TOP
The Saranac Elementary School students ratcheted that amount with a coin drive.
“Our elementary school ended up raising $2,860,” Liberty said.
“That was pretty much from coins and a couple of donations from local businesses, but mostly the children raising the money from their piggy banks. We had a grand total today to present to the DAV of $28,500.”
“My main point of contact, which was Gregory Lee, stated that this gives them the funds necessary to be able to purchase a vehicle, with us being the primary sponsor for this,” Hamel said.
LESSONS LEARNED
Liberty teaches first grade and shared her observations on their contribution to the project.
“It was so rewarding,” she said.
“We had students bringing in their piggy banks and just wanting to give everything they had. Another little girl got $20, I think it was for her birthday, and what she wanted to do was help them buy the van.
“These students were very excited. It was just really nice and it was such a teachable moment where they got to learn about the veterans and we talked about the DAV.”
The project prompted many wonderful discussions.
“They were very excited knowing they could help, and you know, it’s those kinds of lessons I think that they can the outcome and knowing that we can pull together for a common goal,” Liberty said.
“Even with so much right now in the world, you know, so much animosity and divided lines, that coming together and working together to help someone and how important that is; it was really wonderful.”
NEW HIGHS
The Varsity and JV soccer teams held a street drive in the Lowe’s and Walmart parking lots.
“We went on a Saturday, and we raised $8,667 which was a big boost for us,” Hamel said.
“We’ve done the Honor Flight in years past, and the most we had raised in one year was $11,322. So to raise just over $25,000 from the soccer part of it was amazing and more than we ever raised before.”
GIVING BACK
Musical interludes were performed by the Saranac Elementary School Chorus and Tom Venne of Beartracks.
Venne wrote, “Beartracks Tribute to Disabled American Veterans,” after a meeting with DAV friends and fans, Gary Hamel and Gregory Lee.
“They called me, and they were having a problem raising money for this. They had put a GoFundMe up and only raised $600 in three months.”
After coffee and pie, Venne offered to do a concert for the effort but thought more money could be raised for the van if DAV came to every summer show of Beartracks.
“Being a veteran myself, I didn’t go over to Vietnam, but I was in during the era, I couldn’t believe that people would ignore this,” he said.
“So, I sat down with a pen and paper and took a lot of the stuff that we had talked about and I wrote the song itself in 20 to 30 minutes. But then it took me longer to get the melody I wanted.”
Beartracks debuted the song at Curbside by Harborside and recorded it at Roy Hurd’s studio, HurdSongs Studio.
“The crowds have seemed to like it,” Venne said.
“They raised money at every show. It seemed to work pretty well. I’m not sure of the total they raised, but I know with the check they got today they can buy their van now. I wanted to do something. I wanted to give back to my community if I could. So that’s what I did. And the principal asked me to sing up here today, so I did.”
TIMELY GIFT
The current DAV van has clocked more than 200,000 miles and averages 10 trips monthly to Albany.
“And the VA will be taking it off the road because it’s too many miles,” Commander Bonnie Mahnk of PFC Robert A. LaFountain Chapter #179 DAV, said.
“So we need to purchase a new van and that was what we’re trying to accomplish, and I believe we’re going to be able to accomplish.
The DAV will be checking out dealerships to see where it can get the best deal.
“They raised $28,500,” Mahnk said.
“It’s wonderful because it’s basically half the cost of the van. We’ll be able to accomplish what we set out to do because we need to get it hopefully by the beginning of next year.”
