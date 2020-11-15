Scones for all, all for scones

PERU – A scone is a cross between a biscuit and a muffin in the estimation of Chef Curtiss Hemm of The Carriage House Cooking School.
“I don't like scones that are super dense and heavy because they are often overworked,” the Peru resident said.
“That's usually the value determinant for most people is its weight, and I completely disagree with it. It's its own entity. It's what I would call a quick bread in a commercial sense. It's a short dough in the sense that you are adding fat.”
MAKE IT CRUMBLY
A lot of the technique is crumbling a fat into the flour, the dry ingredients, like a pie crust or a biscuit.
“That fat then cuts the gluten strand making what's known as a short dough because the gluten strands are short,” he said.
When you add water to flour, there are two proteins that combine to form gluten. That's what gives structure to bread. If you just Google sourdough, you are going to see all these big, open holes in bread that's been able to capture air. That's all gluten development.”
A scone is the opposite of that.
“You don't want that to happen,” he said.
“So, you incorporate a fat into the dough to cut the gluten strands. That makes it a soft dough, which makes it crumbly.
"It makes it breakable without having to tear at it, which is characteristic of a scone. Usually you dunk the scone, you bite it. You break it apart and eat it.”
A CHEMICAL REACTION
A scone is chemically leavened by the baking powder and baking soda, two leaveners that actually makes the scone rise.
“There's a chemical reaction between the salt, between the moisture, between the baking soda and the baking powder that actually makes the dough in the scone rise when it's baked,” Hemm said.
Recently, he posted a mouthwatering image of pumpkin scones with maple and cinnamon glaze on Instagram.
“These are light and airy and beautiful. You taste the primary ingredients in them,” he said.
“This is a super easy recipe. You mix your dry ingredients, and then you cut fat into it, which is butter for us. But you can use anything, lard, whatever, but butter has better flavor.”
In his recent "Pumpkin Spice" class, participants made four different varieties of pumpkin spice: sweet, savory, Indian and spicy for different applications.
“This is a basic mixing method for any quick bread so whether it's a muffin or banana-nut bread or anything,” Hemm said.
“You got flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda. In the class we made our own pumpkin spice, but you can just buy a pumpkin spice mix.
"On the scone, the method is to get your dry ingredients, your powder and crystallized ingredients, then you cut in your fat, which is butter. You can do that by hand until you get little cornmeal-size mix just like making pie dough.”
Dry ingredients such as cranberries, walnuts and raisins can be added.
In a separate dish, combine the wet ingredients: a couple of eggs, half-and-half and canned pumpkin.
“You can use roasted pumpkin if you want to do it yourself or steamed buttercup squash,” he said.
“You mix all that together. In the dry ingredients bowl, you make a well and pour the wet ingredients in there. You take a fork and mix it together until everything is combined. Then you turn it out into dough and fold it into itself gently, very gently, like 10 times. Then you press it down and cut it down into the number of scones you want. We did eight in our recipe. We get eight pie-shaped pieces.”
The scones are placed on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
“We brush them with an egg wash, which is just egg and water mixed together, nice and smooth,” he said.
“You bake it. They rise, they come out. They are super soft. The bottoms are crisp, the top is crisp. You have your glaze, which is really simple. It's powdered sugar, butter, ground cinnamon, maple syrup. You might have to add a little half-and-half. We had to just to thin it out a little bit.”
A TON OF GLAZE
Remove hot scones from the oven and glaze them.
“There's a ton of glaze,” he said.
“It sets up as the scone cool, and you eat it.”
Hemm will make four batches of this recipe for Thanksgiving.
“It's super important not to overwork the dough,” he said.
“Treat it gently all the way."
He plans to teach a scone and muffin class in January/February.
Catch Hemm at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 on North Country Public Radio.
“I'm doing a live call-in show,” he said.
“Its a chance for people to ask holiday cooking questions. It's certainly timely with Thanksgiving.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Pumpkin Scones with maple & cinnamon glaze
These scones are incredibly simple and quick to make. These scones are light and airy when freshly baked and cooled. The glaze sets up beautifully and provides a gentle crust on top.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
• ¼ cup packed brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
• ¼ teaspoon baking soda
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ½ cup butter, cut up
• ½ cup dried cranberries
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten
• ½ cup half-and-half
• ½ cup cooked pureed pumpkin
• 1 egg, lightly beaten
• 1 tablespoon water
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 tablespoon butter, softened
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons half and half
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
3. In a large bowl assemble your dry ingredients. Stir together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt.
4. Using a fork or pastry knife, cut in the 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add cranberries and mix well to combine.
5. Assemble the wet ingredients. Stir together the 2 eggs, half-and-half, and pumpkin. Add pumpkin mixture all at once to flour mixture. Using a fork, stir just until moistened.
6. Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it for 10 to 12 strokes or until dough is nearly smooth. Pat or lightly roll dough into an 8-inch circle. Cut circle into eight wedges.
7. Place wedges an inch or two apart on the baking sheet.
8. Make the glaze. In a small bowl combine the 1 egg with the 1 tablespoon water. Brush wedges lightly with egg mixture. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Remove scones from baking sheet and let them cool for 5 minutes before spreading with glaze.
9. For glaze, in a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, the 1 tablespoon butter, the 2 teaspoons cinnamon, maple syrup and the half and half until smooth.
10. Spread the glaze over warm scones, spreading evenly. Serve warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.