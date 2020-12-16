Scientist reflects on COVID-19, vaccines

MORRISONVILLE — Retired chemist Joseph J. Lewis was not surprised that Pfizer/BioNTech was first out the gate in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.
“Pfizer has been a fantastic company for a long time, and they have come out with lots of innovations,” Lewis, who lives in Morrisonville, said.
As a chemist, Lewis has a tremendous interest in COVID-19 and the attempts to stop its spread.
“Because it’s killing a lot of people, and having been a medicinal chemist for a large part of my life, that’s a tremendous tragedy particularly since we have the means and ability to address it more quickly,” the retired Wyeth Pharmaceuticals scientist said.
“And also, not only through medical intervention, but through behavioral interventions. In a sense, we should have been more vigilant in wearing our masks and social distancing and to educate the entire population. We just haven’t been addressing it to the extent that we should, at least from the leadership.”
BATCH MASTER
In Rouses Point, Lewis was a Research Scientist II for seven years.
He scaled up laboratory and kilo-lab synthetic processes in a pilot plant to prepare bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients for drug safety and efficacy training.
He prepared batch masters to run in a pilot plant and monitored batches under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.
He supported the pilot plant by troubleshooting, developing and/or optimizing chemical processes, and he also assisted in technical transfer packages.
Lewis worked previously at Zeneca Pharmaceuticals and Smithkline Beckman Corp.
“The pharmaceutical companies have really addressed this tremendously in the sense that it normally takes about 10 years in the past to get a vaccine out there,” he said.
“That normally requires several years of testing, too. But we didn’t have that option this time, since this was so potent. That’s why we had to sort of speed this up.”
NOT FROM SQUARE ONE
Scientists’ 2003 encounter with SARS accelerated the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We had some prior experience on that, and we used that experience,” Lewis said.
“We knew how those sort of viruses worked and we knew approaches that we might have to look at to mitigate it.”
Lewis said Pfizer has done well.
“When they bought Wyeth, they bought a lot of technology there, too. Pfizer has been a premiere pharmaceutical company for a long time. I am very excited about the speed at which the Pfizer vaccine was developed.”
Lewis noted that Pfizer did not accept federal funding from the government to develop the vaccine. However, it did enter into an agreement that called for the government to buy 100 million doses of vaccine, and Pfizer would receive $1.95 billion dollars on delivery.
MEGA MERGER
At Wyeth, Lewis started as a compliance coordinator in September 2001 in Westchester, Pa.
He relocated to Rouses Point in August 2003 and retired in August 2010.
“They had started the process of closing the facility,” Lewis said.
Pfizer acquired Wyeth in October 2009.
PASSING THE TORCH
As a past member of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, he mentored young scientists.
Lewis lauds the frontline visibility of Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a research fellow and scientific lead at the National Institute of Health, working with a scientific team on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“The other thing brought to light for me was the wide variety of immigrant scientists and Black scientists working in prominent roles to effect the development of this and other coming vaccines,” he said.
“It’s very, very enlightening for me to know that we have more young Black people in productive positions in science.
“When I got started, we didn’t have very many of us in there.
“I was totally unaware of a lot of these people because they are not in the national limelight.
“I didn’t know all these brilliant people existed.”
