SCHUYLER FALLS — Residents of the Town of Schuyler Falls gathered at the Town Hall grounds to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the town with food, games and activities for kids, music, a parade and fireworks show.
‘HOW GREAT IT IS’
The two-day event began with a parade Saturday including EMS vehicles from around the county, floats by local businesses and organizations, as well as horses and race cars.
“I have to give it to Kevin Randall and Barb (Benkwitt), the historian, for making it all come together,” James Hockney, parade grand marshal and long-time Schuyler Falls resident, said.
“It helps people experience what this town is all about. People might not realize how great it is.”
Members of the American Legion Post 1619 performed a 21-gun salute, led by John Rock, to honor the veterans before the festivities began.
Inside of the Town Hall building there were displays featuring historical artifacts and photos of some of the town’s most significant families, people and locations.
OFFICIALS ATTENDED
Dignitaries from the county and state were present to give opening and congratulatory remarks during the opening ceremony, including proclamations commemorating the history and recognizing the accomplishments of the town.
Both State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) read proclamations that they had approved by the State Legislature in Albany honoring the town’s 175th year anniversary.
In between raindrops, the festival activities included games and activities sponsored by Casella Waste Systems including an obstacle course, mini-bungee jumping, rock climbing and trolly ride around town; horse and pony rides sponsored by Tamarack Studios, a petting zoo and horse-drawn carriage ride around town sponsored by Country Dreams Farm, and so much more.
“They have done amazing. We were at the 150th and it wasn’t nearly this big,” Joanne Hockney, also parade grand marshal and long-time Schuyler Falls resident, said.
“This town is amazing, we have made wonderful friends here. I ran a bed and breakfast for about 19 years and we have met some amazing people, we have become quite invested in the town.”
Food and beverages were available for purchase from the Schuyler Falls Republican and Democratic Committees.
Mo “Elvis” Herbert performed a number of hits from the 50s to the 80s dressed and in the voice of Elvis Presley.
Saturday’s festivities concluded with the Music in the Park event featuring a performance by The Bootleg Band sponsored by New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association immediately followed by a fireworks display sponsored by Ryan’s Masonry, LLC and Schuyler Falls MiniMart, LLC.
PARADE WINNERS
The celebration continued Sunday at the Town Hall grounds.
Parade winners include the South Plattsburgh Fire Department for “Best Apparatus,” Morrisonville — Schuyler Falls Fire Department for “Best Overall,” North Country Honor Flight for “Best Float,” Tamarack Stables for “Best Animals,” North Country Classic Cars for “Best Custom,” Ryan’s Masonry and Hometown Trash for “Best Commercial,” St. Alexander’s Church for “Best Youth,” and Reeves Racing for “Best Entry.”
Each winner received a shout out during the opening ceremony and a trophy to recognize their success.
“I just really want to thank everyone for coming, and a big thanks to the weather for sticking out for us,” Barb Benkwitt, Town of Schuyler Falls Historian, said.
“This is the first time in 25 years so it is hard to compare, but there were so many people lining the streets around the hamlet during the parade, it was wonderful to see.”
