SCHUYLER FALLS — With 175 years of history behind it, the Town of Schuyler Falls is looking forward to great things in the future.
“It’s always nice to recognize a milestone,” Town Supervisor, Kevin Randall, who has lived in the town his whole life, said.
“Over the years, it has definitely changed, but some of it remained the same.”
175th BIRTHDAY
Randall was one of many who attended the town’s 175th birthday party this week at the Town Hall.
At the open house, residents were able to learn a bit more about the history of the town they live in and got to enjoy some cake, because what’s a birthday celebration without it?
Barb Benkwitt, the town historian, said Schuyler Falls was originally established in 1848. She also said April 4 just so happens to be a few town’s anniversaries.
“Today is actually the birthday of the Town of Plattsburgh as well, back in 1788,” she mentioned.
“April 4 next year, is the Town of Sarnac’s 200th anniversary.”
WHAT’S IN A NAME
She also explained even though the town wasn’t established until much later, people started settling here many years earlier.
“People lived here in this area, that is now Schuyler Falls, starting in the late 1700s,” she said.
As well, she mentioned she believes the name, Schuyler Falls, comes from where the settlers first lived.
“You needed to have water in order to live back then… Any place you have water, water power is what gives you the industry,” she said.
“I guess we picked Schuyler Falls because there were some falls on the Salmon River.”
JOSEPH LADUE
They also had a display of one of the historically famous people who came from Schuyler Falls: Joseph Ladue. She said the story goes that Joe Ladue was born in Schuyler Falls, and he wanted to marry Kitty Mason. Benkwitt said you might recognize her family name from Mason Street.
However, Ladue was just a poor farmer, and Mason’s father wasn’t going to allow that marriage to happen unless he had acquired some money.
“So, he went to seek his fortune in gold,” she said.
Ladue traveled across the country from Schuyler Falls to California, then up to Alaska and came back through Canada to Mason with his fortune, even if it took his whole life to do so.
“They got married in 1897… adopted a little boy, but in 1901, he passed away,” she said.
FORMER RESIDENT REMEMBERS
Janis Dashnaw Rock, a former resident of Schuyler Falls, came to the celebration with her husband, Frank Rock. She was interested in learning more about the town she grew up in.
Rock moved to Elizabethtown 66 years ago with her husband when she was 18, but still misses her hometown every now and again. As well, she has some strong ties to the town through her family.
“My dad was the judge here for 43 years,” she said
She also mentioned she used to attend the one room schoolhouse in Schuyler Falls when she was growing up, before students were sent to Peru, where she graduated high school.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Randall said the town was originally built on agriculture and, “we still have a lot of agriculture in our town.”
He’s also pleased to see the town is moving forward in other ways.
“We’re still looking at commercial businesses and trying to attract some commercial businesses… We got the dollar store that just came in on the upper end of Schuyler Falls,” he said.
“I’m glad we’ve been able to withstand all the trials and tribulations that towns go through.”
Benkwitt said there are more celebrations in store for later this year.
There will be the annual town-wide garage sale held on the weekend of Aug. 18-20, as well as a parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, with music in the park that evening.
There are also more events in the works throughout the week of Aug. 11-20.
