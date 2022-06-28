PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-Brooklyn) was in Plattsburgh Tuesday to offer support for a new bipartisan plan that, if passed, would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for millions of Americans.
Currently, Schumer said, a single month’s worth of insulin can cost up to $600.
‘NO EXCUSE’
“There is no excuse for insulin being so expensive. It’s gone up every year since 2012 — an average (increase) of 15-17% a year. So, now 1 in 4 Americans who need it, have to ration,” he said at a news conference outside University of Vermont Health Network CVPH.
“Every time you’re rationing, you make yourself sicker; you’re making yourself more susceptible to diabetes regressing.”
‘GET IT DONE’
An estimated 1.7 million New Yorkers are currently living with diabetes; 45,000 of those are living in the North Country, Schumer said. In Clinton County alone, 7,441 adults over the age of 20 have been diagnosed with the disease.
“When I was first elected, I came up here…and they just taught me how much rural hospitals needed help,” Schumer said.
“We have a real shot to fix this and give the people of the North Country access to the drug that they need, and we want to get it done.”
INSULIN ACT
The new bill, known as the Insulin Act, that was put forth by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME), would “limit out-of-pocket costs for patients with diabetes by ensuring that private health plans must waive any deductible and limit cost-sharing to no more than $35 per month, for at least one insulin of each type and dosage form,” a news release said.
Also, with the passage of the Insulin Act, insurance companies would be encouraged to lower their prices by: “ensuring that insurance plans and prescription drug middlemen cannot collect rebates – which drive up drug costs for consumers at the point of sale – on insulins that keep their prices in check.”
“Making such insulins eligible for cost-sharing protections, including waiver of any applicable deductible and limiting copays or coinsurance to no more than $35 per month.
“Supporting patient access to such insulins by ensuring coverage and that insurers are not able to limit access to these life-saving drugs.”
A ‘LIFESAVER’
Schumer said he hopes to put the bill on the floor of the Senate as early as July, and added that they have “a really good chance of getting it passed.”
While holding an insulin pump in one hand and a vial of insulin in the other, Schumer called each one a “lifesaver” for those with diabetes.
“This little bottle is a lifesaver; this is a life saver. This pump…it probably is a lifesaver as well,” he said.
“We need them; people need them — people desperately need them. But what good is having these lifesavers if people can’t afford them?
“That’s why we’re here.”
