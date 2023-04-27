WASHINGTON — As House Republicans push for their recently released plan to cut federal spending and raise the national debt limit, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer detailed how the proposed cuts could hurt upstate New Yorkers.
Last week, House Republican leadership unveiled the “Limit, Save and Grow Act,” a plan that would suspend the national debt limit to allow for another year of borrowing, simultaneously cutting federal spending over the next decade and undoing much of the policy President Joseph R. Biden just signed into law last year.The plan calls for federal spending to be frozen at 2022 levels, the collection of unspent COVID-19 relief funds, and work requirements that would cut millions from federal food and medical benefit programs.
The bill passed the House Wednesday night in a tight, 217 -215 vote.It’s been presented more as a starting point for negotiations with Democratic leaders on the national debt and cutting spending, which Democrats have not been willing to engage in. Sen. Schumer and President Biden have called for a “clean” debt ceiling raise, and have said spending cuts should be negotiated in the budget process, not the debt ceiling process.
STEFANIK SUPPORT
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, said she supports the “Limit, Save and Grow Act,” and called on the president to engage in negotiations with House Republicans on a plan to cut spending and raise the debt ceiling.
“House Republicans will pass a sensible debt ceiling solution that limits Washington’s irresponsible spending, saves taxpayer dollars and grows the American economy,” she said in a statement.
It’s almost impossible that it will pass into law, however, as Sen. Schumer explained during a press conference Wednesday.
“This extreme House plan is a gut punch to upstate families, a gut punch to upstate jobs, a gut punch to our economy,” he said. “It may as well have been called the Default on America Act, because that’s exactly what it does. It is DOA, dead on arrival.”
BENEFITS CUTS
With his power to decide if a bill is taken up by the Senate, Sen. Schumer is unlikely to allow the Republican plan to even come to a committee vote in the upper chamber. President Biden has pledged to veto it if it were to reach his desk.
Sen. Schumer predicted that under the Republican plan to implement work requirements for Medicaid, 2 million New Yorkers could lose health care coverage. His office predicts that 34,982 people in the north country could lose their Medicaid coverage under the plan.
As many as 53,000 New Yorkers could lose access to benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if work requirements were implemented for that program, he said.
“The SNAP benefit is $6 per child in most families,” Sen. Schumer said. “To take that away is cruel, cruel for someone who’s lost his or her job, and now they can’t feed their kids.”
WOULD BRING PROGRESS ‘TO A HALT’
In the most recent version of the House spending cuts, the federal Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, would see cuts that would lower the average benefit payout by about $400.“New York does better with LIHEAP than any other state, and it would hurt us dramatically,” the senator said.
The Republican plan would also reverse some aspects of the CHIPS and bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Democratic-controlled previous Congress. Sen. Schumer said that would reverse the effects of the recent investments made in upstate New York’s industrial sector, putting the Syracuse area Micron microchip plant project at risk of failure and reversing other investments statewide. Job training programs sponsored by the federal government would see strict funding cuts.
“This extreme House plan would bring this progress to a halt, eliminating billions of dollars from the National Science Foundation and workforce training programs,” Sen. Schumer said. “We can’t make progress in making central New York and upstate New York a tech manufacturing hub if we can’t train our workers.”
Small Business Administration programs that help small businesses with operating or regulatory expenses would also see a cut, which the senator characterized as a “tax” on small businesses by increasing their costs.
“I never thought I would see the day when anybody would threaten to raise taxes on companies trying to grow in upstate New York, but that’s just what this dead on arrival, DOA, bill that the House Republicans are considering does.”Congress was warned earlier this year that the federal government had hit its debt ceiling and could borrow no more money.
The Treasury Department has been using “extraordinary measures,” to cover costs for the last few months, but Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned that will only extend federal operations for a few months, and the limit must be raised by summer.
The U.S. has never truly defaulted on its debts before, which would happen if the debt ceiling is not raised in time. Economists suggest it would have a tremendous negative impact on the American and world economy, and could lead to a significant recession or economic crisis.
