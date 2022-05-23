Schumer hosts North Country business leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer recently welcomed community and business leaders from the North Country to Washington D.C. as a part of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s “North Country Days In Washington.”
Schumer met with Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber Of Commerce, and representatives from Alstom, Nova Bus, Fort Ticonderoga, Norsk Titanium and the Consulate General of Canada in New York.
The group discussed the ongoing business and infrastructure needs of the region and how to further strengthen the North Country’s economy.
“From Watertown to Plattsburgh, the North Country is the beating heart of Upstate New York and always has a champion in the U.S. Senate Majority Leader,” Schumer said in a release.
“Whether it is securing millions for our local governments in the American Rescue Plan or delivering long-overdue investment in our roads, bridges, and broadband in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I always have the North Country at the top of my mind and will always fight to make sure their voices are heard in Washington.”
Over the past year, Schumer has delivered significant funding for the North Country including:
• More than $145.8 million for local governments in the North Country through the American Rescue Plan
• More than $135 million for K-12 school districts in the North Country
• More than $65 million for higher education institutions in the North Country
• North Country airports received more than $29 million between the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure bill
• Nearly $2.8 million for live event venues in the North Country through the Save Our Stages grant program
• Throughout the pandemic, 5,571 businesses in the North Country have received more than $384.13 million in PPP funds
• $500,000 for the restoration of Fort Ticonderoga
