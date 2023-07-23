PLATTSBURGH — Four North Country airports will benefit from more than $27 million in federal funding for airports across New York state.
The funding was administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety at local airports.
‘VITAL TO THE OPERATION’
Out of the pile of cash, Plattsburgh International Airport will get $6,166,858 to rehabilitate taxiways and aprons and another $355,500 to rehabilitate a taxilane and apron.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the county sought the funding for part of their capital improvement projects at the airport.
“We are very grateful to receive this funding,” Zurlo said.
“It is vital to the operation of the airport and helps us keep it operating at a high standard, and will allow us to enhance service into the future.”
The airport opened on the runway of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the Town of Plattsburgh in 2007. Since then, it has received tens of millions of federal dollars for construction and upgrades.
Clinton County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee, said the funding will help restore some taxiways and aprons that have not been revamped since the days of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, which closed in 1995.
“This is work that has to be done and it will be a big improvement for us,” Hall said.
OTHER LOCAL AIRPORTS
As part of the $27 million, the Lake Placid Airport in Essex County will get $488,106 to install weather reporting equipment.
The Malone-Dufort Airport in Franklin County will get $64,521 to install perimeter fencing.
And also in Franklin County, the Adirondack Regional Airport in Lake Clear will receive $804,758 to acquire snow removal equipment.
“From the North Country to the Hudson Valley to Western New York, air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, and it is critical that we provide the necessary funding to give our local airports the lift they need to fly higher than ever before,” U.S Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said.
“I’m proud to deliver this funding that will help much-needed improvements to boost air travel safety and quality for Upstate airports, and I will keep fighting to ensure that communities in every corner of New York state have the funding and resources they need to thrive and soar to new heights.”
U.S. Kirsten Gillibrand, also of New York, said New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth.
“There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York state.”
