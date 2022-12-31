WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wednesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that they secured $1 million for the Boys & Girls Club in Akwesasne for children of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in the FY2023 spending bill.
The Boys & Girls Club of America provides safe community gathering centers nationwide and empowers young students with educational programs designed to help them succeed in school.
The federal dollars Gillibrand and Schumer fought for will help construct a new “Great Futures Start Here” Clubhouse in Akwesasne to serve this purpose for Mohawk youth. The new Clubhouse will enable the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club to continue offering its vital afterschool, summer, athletic, and meal programs in a safe, modern, and accessible space.
“Investing in the youth of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is investing in the future of the North Country, and I am proud to deliver this $1 million in funding to boost the community, its families, and most importantly the children of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe,” said Senator Schumer.
“These funds will help finally begin construction of the community gathering space the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club has long deserved for afterschool and other essential youth programs. I will always fight to deliver meaningful, community driven investments to uplift the future of our children in Upstate New York.”
“Fostering a sense of community and support is vital to helping our youth get off on the right foot. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America has a proven track record of doing just that and preparing young people across New York State to achieve their full potential,” said Senator Gillibrand.
“This $1,000,000 will kick-start the building of a safe and modern community center for Mohawk youth and provide them with the indispensable opportunities they deserve. The children of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe are essential to the fabric of our state and I am thrilled to announce this important investment in their education and in their future.”
