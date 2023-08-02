PLATTSBURGH — More jobs and better health care are in store for the North Country’s future.
On Wednesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized a rule adjustment to Medicare Wage Index payments that will increase the federal government’s annual payments to Upstate New York hospitals by nearly $1 billion.
LOCAL HOSPITALS
Locally, that translates to an increase of $10,834,966 for The University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh; $4,272,596 for The University of Vermont Health Network — Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone; and $4,911,601 for the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown; Massena Hospital in Massena; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg; and Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam will also receive millions in increased funds.
In total, North Country region hospitals will get an estimated increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments of $41,720,328.
Schumer said the hospitals will receive the money Oct. 1.
“Any hospital can tell you that the payment rate in Upstate New York until now hasn’t reflected the true cost of doing business, and it’s been that way for decades,” he said.
“I began on this crusade working with our New York hospitals over a year ago, and we finally succeeded.”
Schumer explained that the Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients.
Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs. Historically, hospitals in Upstate New York have received less.
“Upstate families have seen the impact of this low reimbursement rate every single day as there’s long waits, when they say they don’t have this kind of specialist or when you want to go on an MRI machine or a CAT scan and you’ve got to wait a month…” Schumer said.
“So I knew we had to get this changed and I knew how unfair it was. and I personally wrote to the CMS administrator; I called everyone, including from the White House on down, telling them how important this was. and after today, the change to this formula means more care, more and better doctors, better access for health care.”
CHALLENGES
The low reimbursement rate has made it difficult for rural hospitals in New York to compete with hospitals in other states like Connecticut or Massachusetts, Schumer said.
“Those hospitals in Connecticut or Massachusetts could … offer doctors, nurses a better salary, because they were getting reimbursed more. and we lost nurses, we lost doctors in the Capital region. and this has happened throughout our state in varying degrees.”
Schumer said when the preliminary rule change was first announced months ago, that other states had wanted a portion of New York’s funds.
“But they failed. The rule that was preliminarily announced a few months ago is in place without a nickel being taken away from New York — good to have the majority leader from New York,” he said.
“As I said, $1 billion every single year forever, forever into the future will go to Upstate hospitals … Years from now, people are going to look back on this as a pivotal moment that upgraded New York health care.”
FUNDS WILL HELP
CVPH administrators thanked Sen. Schumer for his leadership and advocacy in support of the CMS adjustment that has resulted in a multi-million dollar increase in CVPH’s Medicare Wage Index Payments for fiscal year 2024.
“We are pleased to see that CMS issued a rule change beneficial to us and other rural hospitals in New York State. For years, CVPH and others have been underpaid for services provided to Medicare patients,” Chief Financial Officer Matej Kollar said in a statement.
“This, together with the effect and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has generated substantial deficits and stressed the health care system to the breaking point. It is an important step in the right direction and it will help shore up the financial situation here and at other entities.”
However, the financial struggle for rural hospitals continues, Kollar cautioned.
“Rural health care is in crisis and the problems exceed the effects of this rule change. Nonetheless, our staff, together with the leadership team continue to work hard to ensure that the communities we serve have access to the care they need.”
