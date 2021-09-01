ALBANY — With a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus now dominant, New York school leaders are preparing to bring children back to classrooms this week and next week with a new statewide mask-wearing mandate in effect.
Having a consistent approach throughout the state is welcome, said David Alpert, spokesman for the New York State Association of School Boards.
"If this mask mandate allows school districts to do full-time, in-person learning, then everyone wins," Alpert said.
Public and private schools across the state were notified by the state Department of Health Friday that the agency has filed an emergency regulation, requiring all students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside school buildings.
CDC WARNING
The step taken by New York and 14 other states comes as a lab funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that without interventions such as masks, more than 75 percent of children will be exposed to elevated risk from the contagion in the first three months of the coming school year.
In the United States, children under the age of 12 are the only people not yet approved for the COVID-19 vaccines.
The mandate is expected to lead to some tensions, just as similar requirements last spring generated pushback against mask rules in effect then. Heading into the coming school year, school administrators were given little time to get ready to implement the mandate, as children are slated to return to classrooms in the coming week.
"Most of the calls I'm getting now are from people who are upset with the mask mandate," said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie. "They feel that this is a decision that should be made by parents, not by school districts or the state. If they don't want their kids to wear masks, then they should not be mandated to do so."
The New York State Association of County Health Officials, said its executive director, Sarah Ravenhall, supports the new mandate and the consistent approach Gov. Kathy Hochul and her administration is taking in response to the public health dangers posed by the contagion.
"Governor Hochul has made it clear that we have got to get children back in school in person," Ravenhall told CNHI. "We support her commitment to infection control. Mask-wearing in schools is going to be so important."
Having "layered mitigation strategies" — a combination of masks, social distancing and effective air ventilation in buildings — are necessary to protect children, educators and other school employees, she said.
FROM TOP DOWN
Hochul took the helm of state government Aug. 23 following the resignation of her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.
"Governor Hochul has said that transparency will be the cornerstone of her administration, and we applaud her on that because ultimately local health departments are charged with carrying out the state directives at the local level," Ravenhall said. "We are implementing the response strategies that come from the top down."
In her inaugural address last week, Hochul signaled her support for mask mandates, declaring: "None of us want a rerun of last year's horrors." Hochul also supports requiring regular COVID testing for school staffers who are not yet vaccinated.
Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie estimated 90% of the teachers in his district have been vaccinated for COVID.
Laurrie also told CNHI that there is overall strong parental support for the new mask mandate, noting he believes only about 20% of parents object to the requirement.
"Most of them are relieved that there will be mandated masks because of the fact young kids cannot get vaccinated," Laurrie said.
A NO-BRAINER
The superintendent also acknowledged he has begun to hear from a small number of parents who are looking into offering their children home instruction because they are concerned with COVID-related developments, including the mask rule.
At the statehouse, proposed legislation has emerged to require school students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, once those ineligible because of their age are approved for the shots.
"Schools can’t be places of learning if immunocompromised students, teachers and staff are at risk," Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, said in a tweet. "Requiring students to be immunized against COVID-19, once vaccines are fully approved by the FDA, is a no-brainer."
Hoylman framed the legislation two years ago that led to the scrapping of non-medical exemptions for vaccinations for the measles for New York school children. That proposal generated considerable opposition from foes of vaccination mandates, but was passed amid a rare outbreak of measles, largely in the downstate region.
