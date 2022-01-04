PLATTSBURGH — Local school districts are distributing at-home COVID-19 tests this week in an effort to identify infected students following the winter holiday break.
District leaders said they planned to maintain the goal of keeping school in-person, the approach favored by Gov. Kathy Hochul, with Plattsburgh City School District Jay Lebrun saying he does not view in-person instruction and public health as competing interests that need to be balanced.
"Schools feature the strictest COVID protocols (distancing, masking, et cetera) around," he said. "To that end, we plan to sustain in-person instruction as long as possible, not just because of the education and social/emotional benefits for students, but because this setting generally features better safety protocols than the alternatives."
BY REQUEST
The districts received enough supplies to offer a test to each of their enrolled students, meaning about 1,850 went to Plattsburgh CSD, almost 800 to Northern Adirondack Central School District and approximately 1,200 to AuSable Valley Central School District.
These districts plan to base distribution of this round of at-home tests on demand.
Plattsburgh CSD distributed about 600 tests Sunday afternoon at its district offices on Broad Street. Lebrun said anyone who was not able to do so may call their children's school any time until 3 p.m. today to request one, which will be sent home with the students Wednesday.
NAC School District Superintendent of Schools James Knight Jr. and AuSable Valley counterpart Paul Savage II said tests could be requested via form by any family who wants one for their child.
The superintendents did not know how or when the state might be replenishing the supplies.
NOT 'TEST TO STAY'
Lebrun clarified that this allotment of tests was not part of the state's "Test to Stay" strategy, and was instead intended to help preclude infected students from in-person learning.
Indeed, he estimated that upwards of 40 to 50 students district-wide self-quarantined Monday after administering the tests obtained at Sunday's distribution event, though he noted such tests are not considered by the Clinton County Health Department to be official results. The agency requires lab-confirmed test results prior to issuing quarantine or isolation orders.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference at Clinton Community College last week that the state wanted to roll out "Test to Stay" — through which students who are exposed to positive cases in their classrooms are sent home with at-home test kits and allowed to continue in-person learning so long as those tests are negative — when students returned from break.
But Lebrun said no such direction or protocol was in place Monday, and would require both state approval and county health department support.
"Any formal test-to-stay strategy would require a much larger stockpile of at-home tests, and the governor reported to superintendents last week that the state has ordered 37 million tests for this purpose — but that the timing of their delivery is yet unknown," he added.
PREPARED TO SHIFT
All three districts resumed in-person instruction Monday, as had been planned prior to the holiday break.
But both Knight and Savage said they were prepared to transition to other modalities if necessary. Knight explained that would largely depend on isolation and quarantine levels among staff.
"We are confident that we can manage when larger numbers of students may become quarantined or isolated," he said. "However, if we lose too many staff, especially in our transportation department, to isolation or quarantines, it would become very challenging to remain open for in-person learning. The transportation department is our key concern, because roughly 90% of our students ride our buses."
In addition to transportation challenges, Savage pointed to case numbers, substitute coverage and state guidelines.
"We are prepared to shift if that ever needs to happen, but we are truly hoping to stay the path we are on right now because being in school is the best place for all to be," he said.
BALANCING ACT
Both acknowledged the challenges of balancing public health with the potential risks and known benefits of keeping children in school.
"Fortunately, schools have strict protocols and structure that have helped prevent a large spread of the virus as a result of being in school," Knight said. "However the division in the North Country community has made it difficult to manage once our students head home and are out and about shopping, going to the movies and much more in less structured environments.
"The division in the North Country could actually be considered the same division throughout our nation," he later clarified, "referencing those who have chosen to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines and mandates versus those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated and typically disagree with the guidelines and mandates."
Savage said the impact of COVID can change day to day, and is "a never-ending study and daily assessment of what we can sustain and still keep all safe."
"I think all schools are getting very good at this balancing act with COVID issues and we do look so forward to the days when we aren’t always trying to walk that thin line of COVID decision making," he added. "I know everyone shares that sentiment!"
