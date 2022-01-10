SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District’s one-day closure as a result of COVID-related staffing challenges turned to two days due to the inclement weather anticipated today.
Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez told the Press-Republican the decision was made to close all schools Monday after the administration learned three bus drivers, the district’s only two substitute drivers and staff that manage the transportation department were going to be out.
“I think that this year has been much more difficult than even last year because it just changes so frequently,” he said, noting the frustrations of both the school and greater communities.
“Right now, the way things are when just about everybody seems to be testing positive, it changes by the moment and it’s hard to even keep up with it.”
‘IT’S ALL COVID’
Sunday afternoon, the district had to work through a potential nursing shortage which was resolved with subbing, Perez explained.
But not even an hour later, the busing situation emerged. One building also had quite a few teachers and staff calling in, Perez added.
“It’s all COVID,” he said of the staff absences, noting that even those with pending tests have to be out at least five days.
“One of the things happening right now is the results of the test are getting here after the time they would be isolated, especially with the current reduction to five days.”
Perez was referring to how the state Department of Health, followed by the Clinton County Health Department, recently adopted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance which dictates that those whose symptoms resolve or are improving five days after onset can leave isolation so long as they wear a well-fitting mask around others.
REMOTE LAST RESORT
Perez explained that he gets reports from each principal daily, contacting him if they forecast staffing issues.
Earlier in the school year, the district was able to manage bus staffing challenges by manipulating the rounds schedule, letting families know that certain buses might be late.
“A lot of parents helped and provided transportation to get their kids to school,” he added. But that wasn’t possible this time around.
Last school year, several Clinton County districts, including Saranac, shifted to fully remote learning for several weeks following the winter holidays.
Perez views such a move this year as the option of last resort. He noted how it seems the illness due to the current variant of the coronavirus, omicron, is not as significant, which he is grateful for.
“We’re all working very hard to keep our students in in-person learning. We’ve seen the ramifications of them being out of the buildings.”
WIND CHILL
Saranac CSD announced later Monday that it would also close today “due to the bitterly cold wind (chill) forecasted.”
“This will allow us an extra day to have more of our staff return to work in preparation for in-person learning on Wednesday,” a letter from Perez read.
At least three other districts made such preemptive announcements: AuSable Valley, Northern Adirondack and Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh City School District, however, also pointed to a projected staffing shortage as another reason for the closure.
“Considering both the number of currently-known absences, and the recent trend of many new absences emerging overnight prior to the next workday, we don’t expect that there will be sufficient available staffing to hold school tomorrow,” Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said.
“When these staffing challenges are coupled with the forecasted severe cold, it clearly points to the need to close school.”
QUICKER RETURNS
Lebrun said not all the scheduled and anticipated absences were COVID-related, and could also be attributed to doctor’s appointments, personal days, school business and non-COVID illness.
He noted that, last week, the district canceled school business absences, such as meetings and interviews, when staffing became constrained.
Lebrun foresees the recent shift from 10-day isolation/quarantine periods to five-day periods helping to alleviate some staffing pressures and allow students to return to the school setting more quickly.
He explained that those who entered quarantine and isolation prior to Wednesday, Jan. 5 were subject to the longer periods, which will end over the course of this week.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.